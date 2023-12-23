There can be many reasons why you don't want Microsoft's Edge browser in your Windows installation. Windows 10 or Windows 11, and as you will understand, those from Redmond are not exactly going to make it easy for you to uninstall it.

While there is nothing wrong with having the Edge browser in Windows 10 or Windows 11for example to take advantage of some of its implemented artificial intelligence capabilities, you may want to have the cleanest Windows installation possible.

However, if you live in the European Union, Microsoft will allow you to uninstall the Edge browser from Windows 10 and Windows 11in a way to comply with the digital market law of the European Union.

Specifically, this possibility will be included in Windows 11 23H2, which will be rolled out in stages among all users, depending on equipment compatibility.

If you don't want to wait, or you live in a country outside the European Union, you can always install some third-party application that can make it easier for you to uninstall the Edge browser.

Thanks to MSEdgeRedirect, which has just been updated to version 0.7.5.1, the first part of its long-awaited “Europe mode” has been released.

He MSEdgeRedirect Europe mode basically change the region of your computer to one of the European Union countries so that you are allowed to uninstall Edge with a single click.

It would be a way to save time if you are a user from the European Union until Microsoft allows you to uninstall Edge, or the perfect tool for those users outside the European Union who do not want to have the browser.

MSEdgeRedirect will soon offer a second method that involves changing ownership and modifying one of the system assets to make Windows think your real country is a member of the European Union, but it is not implemented at this time.

In any case, you can now download the latest version of MSEdgeRedirect from its official GitHub page.