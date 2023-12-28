In the world of medicine, pain manifests itself in multiple forms, affecting people's lives in profound and varied ways. In this article, inspired by recent publications from the NHS and other studies, we break down the medical conditions known to cause the most severe pain.

How to measure pain? It seems like a subjective and impossible question. However, there are scales, comparisons and studies for this. Of all of them, several arise that take the cake for being the worst pains for human beings.

Unbearable pain: CRPS

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is a chronic painful condition that usually affects an arm, leg, hand, or foot.

It often occurs after an injury, surgery, stroke, or heart attack. Doctors and experts place it as the strongest pain for human beings.

It is characterized by intense and disproportionate pain in relation to the initial injury. Symptoms may include burning sensations, skin changes (color, temperature, texture), inflammation, and extreme sensitivity to touch.

Treatment for CRPS is complex, including medication, physical therapy, and, in some cases, nerve block procedures. Early management is crucial to improve results and prevent progression of the syndrome.

The 10 most intense pains for humans

In addition to CRPS, the strongest pain that a human being can suffer, according to science, there are other ailments capable of generating great suffering.

In this list we detail the 15 most intense pains that a human being can sufferapart from torture or other possible causes of unnatural death, such as burns:

Los kidney stones, for example, present such acute pain that it often takes people directly to the emergency room. Imagine the sensation of passing small sharp stones through your internal organs, a comparison that does not fall short to describe this torment. The birth itself is one of the most intense pain in human beings, But within this realm, many women experience severe and persistent back pain, known as back labor. This pain, often caused by the position of the baby's head, is so challenging that it can make the pushing process during childbirth difficult. Trauma, like gunshot wounds, introduces sudden, severe pain, completely altering a healthy person's perception of pain. It is a pain that accelerates the pulse and raises blood pressure, illustrating the intensity of human suffering in extreme situations. The surgeries, especially knee and lung replacement procedures, leave behind a trail of postoperative pain. This pain is so penetrating that it can affect every breath or movement. back injuries, like a herniated disc, present sharp pain that radiates down the legs. These conditions, along with osteoarthritis of the major joints and degenerative disc disease, are the leading causes of doctor visits for chronic pain. Sickle cell anemia, an inherited condition, causes an acute pain crisis. Imagine your blood cells distorted, blocking the flow of oxygen and triggering pain that goes beyond what is tolerable. Endometriosis, a gynecological condition, causes chronic pain that intensifies during menstrual periods. This condition affects women, creating pain that goes beyond what is normally experienced during a menstrual cycle. bone pain caused by cancer, Whether primary or metastatic, it is another type of suffering that requires special attention. Multimodal treatments are necessary to address this type of pain. Spinal headaches and migraines, although different in nature, both significantly impact everyday life. While the former can be the result of a medical procedure, migraines can leave people incapacitated for days. Fibromyalgia It is a chronic pain that affects the entire body, accompanied by fatigue and sleep problems. Complex regional pain syndrome, which often follows extremity injuries, presents pain so intense that it can defy description.

This picture of pain, although discouraging, is crucial to understanding the complexity and impact of human suffering.

These conditions not only challenge the physical endurance, but also the emotional and mental strength of those who suffer from them. Advances in medicine have to come to help them.