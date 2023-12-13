Wallpaper Abyss

Do you think you know the longest television series of all time? Well, surely, you are going to get a surprise. Because no, it’s not what you’re imagining.

Many people wonder what the longest television series in history is.. The longest-running television series of all time, recognized by Guinness World Records, is the soap opera The Guiding Light. Originating in a radio series in 1937, it became a television program in 1952 and remained on the screen until 2009. With an incredible run of 72 years and 18,262 episodes between radio and television, this soap opera stands out as the longest lasting and establishes a record difficult to beat.

The story of The Guiding Light revolved around the Bauer family in the fictional town of Springfield. Throughout its 72 combined seasons, the longest-running television series served as a springboard for future well-known stars. A young Christopher Walken, for example, played Michael Bauer in 1954 for two years, before he rose to fame in Hollywood. Additionally, figures such as Billy Dee Williams, Cicely Tyson, James Earl Jones and Kevin Bacon had notable roles in the soap opera. All of this, at different stages of their careers. Of course, 72 years are enough for many eras.

‘The Guiding Light’ lasted 72 years and 18,262 episodes

Even Mira Sorvino had a brief participation in The Guiding Light in 1991 before heading to the movies. Although some actors recognized that soap operas were not their ultimate goal, the longest television series of all time was fundamental in the beginning and stability of their careers. Kevin Bacon, for example, noted that his work on the series allowed him to leave his job as a waiter. And get opportunities in films like Barry Levinson’s Diner (1982).

Although in recent years television series tend to have fewer episodes due to streaming platforms and the preference for shorter, more digestible segments, The longest television series in history stands out as a small screen phenomenon. After all, it was on the air for more than seven decades. And it made a significant impact on the entertainment industry.

