Do you know the longest movie title in history? There are truly incredible cases, but the one we are dealing with here… It doesn't make any sense!

It's time to discover the longest movie title in history. The Italian director Lina Wertmüller set a Guinness world record with the widest title of a film. This is the case of “An Event of Blood in the Municipality of Siculiana Between Two Men Because of a Widow. Political motives are suspected. Love-Death-Shimmy. Lugano Belle. Tarantellas. Tarallucci And Wine”.

This 1978 film, also known as “Blood Feud” or “Revenge,” features Sophia Loren, Marcello Mastroianni and Giancarlo Giannini, exploring 1920s Sicily as fascism gains ground. Loren plays a widow determined to get revenge on the man who killed her husband and caused her to miscarry. So that, An event of blood in the municipality of Siculiana between two men because of a widow. Political motives are suspected. Love-Death-Shimmy. Lugano Belle. Tarantellas. Tarallucci E Vino is the largest title of a film in history.

A classic for Lina Wertmüller lovers

He longest movie title in history It consists of five sentences and summarizes the plot, describing a revenge between two men for a widow with political motives, as well as elements of love, death and dance. While the long title may seem revealing, it also offers a clever synopsis of the film. It thus becomes an unconventional piece of marketing.

Lina Wertmüller, known for poetic titles like “Love & Anarchy” and “Swept Away,” always considered abbreviating its titles for the international market. This came in handy, as her innovation earned her the first woman to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars in 1976. Although her films are difficult to find on mainstream streaming platforms, some lesser-known services offer free access to her works. in United States.

Despite the difficulties in finding his films, his inventive approach and ability to tell stories through revealing and poetic titles ensure his place in cinema history and the appreciation of those who seek out his work. At least, she has gone down in history with the longest movie title in history. Of course, before saying “Un Fatto Di Sangue Nel Comune Di Siculiana Fra Due Uomini Per Causa Di Una Vedova. Si Sospettano Moventi Politici. Amore-Morte-Shimmy. Lugano Belle. Tarantelle. Tarallucci E Vino” I stick with the abbreviation “Blood Feud” or “Revenge”, honestly.

Source: Collider

What do you think of this curiosity? Do you remember other cases of very long titles in movies? Do not hesitate to leave us a comment with your opinion.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.