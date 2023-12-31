Suara.com – When it comes to vehicle maintenance, the question often arises, what exactly is the difference between a tune-up and a regular car service? Does routine servicing cover all aspects of a tune up?

Quoted from various sources, let's break down the key differences between the two so you can make more informed decisions for your vehicle maintenance.

Tune Up: More Than Just Service

Tuning up is actually part of general car servicing, however, the practice has a much wider scope. In a tune up, the mechanic not only carries out routine checks but also performs several additional jobs that improve the performance and efficiency of the vehicle's engine.

Higher Tune Up Costs

One of the significant differences between a tune up and regular service is in terms of cost. Tunes generally cost more because they involve additional work and more detailed adjustments.

While a regular car service includes checking several components, a tune-up ensures that every aspect of the vehicle is looked at in depth.

Tune Up Scope of Work

Tune up includes more detailed adjustments and maintenance, especially on the inside of the vehicle's engine. For cars with a carburetor system, cleaning and adjusting the carburetor is an integral part of the tune up.

Meanwhile, in cars with an injection system, the throttle body will be cleaned using a special fluid.

Checking and adjusting valve clearance is also the main focus in tune ups, especially for engines with conventional valve systems.

This aims to ensure that the valve remains in optimal condition with a gap that meets standards, in the range of 0.2 to 0.3 mm.

Regular Car Service

While tune-ups involve in-depth tuning and maintenance, regular car servicing is more focused on routine checks and general maintenance.

This involves checking the air filter, fluid, injection system and engine parts without the need for complete disassembly.

If your vehicle requires extra attention, especially on engine performance, a tune-up is the right choice.

However, for routine maintenance and standard checks, regular car servicing can still keep your vehicle in good condition. Don't hesitate to consult a mechanic or technician regarding your specific vehicle needs.