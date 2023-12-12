loading…

The Middle East and Arab countries have many differences. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Middle Eastern countries and Arab countries are two terms that are often used to refer to regions in Southwest Asia and North Africa. However, these two terms do not have the same meaning and have different scopes.

The Middle East is a geographical term that refers to the region located around the Mediterranean Sea, the Persian Gulf, and parts of the Arab and Near East. The Middle East includes around 17 countries spread across several regions there.

Meanwhile, Arab country is a political and cultural term that refers to countries where the majority of the population is Arab or speaks Arabic. Arab countries themselves include around 22 countries in the Arab world.

Differences between Middle Eastern Countries and Arab Countries:

1. Religion and Culture

One of the main differences between Middle Eastern countries and Arab countries is the existence of non-Arab countries in the Middle East, such as Iran, Turkey, Israel and Afghanistan.

These countries have different languages, cultures, religions, and ethnicities from Arab countries. For example, Iran and Afghanistan have a majority Shia Muslim population, while Arab countries have a majority Sunni Muslim population

Turkey has a majority of Turks, while Arab countries have a majority of Arabs. Israel itself is the only Jewish state in the world, while Arab countries do not recognize its existence.

2. Territory

Another difference between Middle Eastern countries and Arab countries is that there are Arab countries that are not included in the Middle East region, such as Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Somalia, Djibouti, Mauritania and Comoros.

These countries are located in North Africa and East Africa, and have closer ties with other African countries than with Middle Eastern countries. These countries also have differences in geography, climate, flora and fauna from Middle Eastern countries.

3. History and Politics

Apart from that, the differences between Middle Eastern countries and Arab countries can also be seen from a historical and political perspective. Middle Eastern countries are the result of the division of territories by European colonial powers, especially Britain and France, after World War I.

This division does not take into account the ethnic, religious and cultural unity of the local population, giving rise to conflict and tension between countries in this region. Arab states are the result of the Arab nationalist movement that emerged in the 20th century, which aimed to unite Arabic-speaking and Islamic countries.

This movement was led by figures such as Gamal Abdel Nasser, Saddam Hussein, and Muammar Gaddafi, who sought to challenge Western and Israeli domination in the region.

4. Organizational Involvement

The difference between Middle Eastern countries and Arab countries can also be seen from their involvement in international organizations. Middle Eastern countries have several regional organizations that reflect the interests and cooperation between countries in the region, such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), and the Arab League.

Arab states are members of all of these organizations, but also have special organizations that only have Arab states as members, such as the Union of the Arab Maghreb (UMA) and the Union of Arab States (PNA).

5. International Relations

The differences between Middle Eastern countries and Arab countries can also be seen in their relations with other countries in the world. Middle Eastern countries have complex and varied relationships with Western countries.