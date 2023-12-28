Psychopathy and narcissism are two personality disorders frequently confused. Although they often overlap in certain characteristics, they present important distinctive features that deserve to be analyzed.

A psychopath, by definition, is someone lacking empathy and remorse, often exhibiting marked narcissism and an almost theatrical ability to seduce. They are people who, like a chameleon, adapt their charm to the situation, hiding their true nature. This lack of genuineness in personal and social relationships is a hallmark of psychopathy, which is genetic.

On the other hand, narcissism manifests itself in several forms, the main ones: the grandiose and the vulnerable. The former is characterized by dominant and aggressive behavior, while the latter reveals fragile self-esteem and egocentrism.

When it comes to screening, it is vital to remember that only a mental health professional can make a reliable diagnosis. However, certain signs may indicate the presence of these disorders.

Detect a psychopath

In psychopaths, look for a noticeable lack of empathy and a superficial charm, similar to an actor on stage. Psychopathy can include narcissism, and here's the problem. They are born with these personality traits and it differs from sociopathy, which develops over time.

Furthermore, the difference between a pure psychopath and an integrated psychopath (also known as a subclinical psychopath) lies in the manifestation and severity of their psychopathic traits.

Pure psychopaths exhibit the classic traits of psychopathy more intensely and tend to engage in more serious antisocial and criminal behavior. They are more likely to commit crimes and act in cruel and harmful ways toward others.

They include the inability to feel empathy and remorse, marked narcissism, and great seduction skills. They have difficulty establishing meaningful and genuine bonds, as their empathy is low or non-existent, and they tend to ignore social norms.

On the other hand, integrated psychopaths, although they have psychopathic characteristics, are usually able to integrate into society in a more functional way. They may not commit serious crimes, but still show manipulative tendencies, lack of empathy, and other psychopathic characteristics to a lesser degree.

It is important to clarify that having certain traits or behaviors occasionally, which may be common in many people, does not equate to being a clinical psychopath. Psychopathy, as a disorder, involves a persistent and pronounced pattern of specific behaviors and characteristics. Most people are not psychopaths.

Iñaki Piñuel, prominent academic at the University of Alcalá de Henares and writer of “Amor Zero. How to survive love affairs with psychopaths”, suggests that the prevalence of psychopaths in Spain is between 2% and 3% for those considered pure psychopaths.

Furthermore, he points out that integrated psychopaths, those who blend more subtly into society, constitute between 10% and 12% of the Spanish population.

Spotting a narcissist

In narcissists, observe an exaggerated self-importance and a need for constant admiration, like a director who always seeks the audience's applause.

Exaggerated self-importance: Narcissists tend to exaggerate their achievements and abilities, always seeking to stand out. Grandiose narcissism: It is characterized by domination, aggression, excess self-confidence, arrogance and an intense need for admiration. Vulnerable narcissism: It manifests itself with fragile self-esteem, egocentrism, introversion and emotional instability. Deep insecurity and devaluing the successes of others. Being strangely empty as humans

Visualize someone who constantly rises above others, either through domination or through a more subtle, perhaps victimizing, self-centeredness. It is crucial to note that, unlike psychopaths, narcissists are not usually impulsive or aggressive..

So, although Psychopaths and narcissists may share certain traits, such as a lack of empathy and the tendency to manipulate, their differences are significant. Understanding these nuances is not only crucial for mental health professionals, but also for you, allowing for a more informed and empathetic approach to these disorders.