He car It is the most important means of transportation today; The long distances that people must travel in their daily lives, as well as the difficulties involved in public and private transportation services, are some of the factors why more and more people purchase a vehicle.

Banking institutions offer loans for the purchase of a car, and among the different options there are some that charge a lower interest rate.

What is the auto loan with the lowest interest rates?

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) offers data about the different prices offered by each banking institution when obtaining a loan for a car.

Among these options, Afirme bank offers the cheapest option, both with financed insurance and cash insurance, which makes it the best option.

Scotiabank y HSBC They are the ones who offer an option with lower interests according to the data, so they are the most viable options for purchasing a car.

Besides, Credijal offers the highest rates of interest both with cash and financed insurance.

It should be noted that each interest rate depends on the institution and the agreed conditions, so we recommend approaching a financial advisor to obtain better advice before acquiring a loan.

