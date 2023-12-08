loading…

The Israeli army invaded Gaza because it wanted to build a buffer zone. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel is currently working on creating a Buffer Zone by notifying several Arab countries such as the United States, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Reuters website, a senior Israeli regional security official said that “Israel wants a buffer zone between Gaza and Israel from north to south to prevent Hamas or other militants from infiltrating or attacking Israel.”

Of the several efforts made by Israel to build a Buffer Zone, the UAE commented that they would support any post-war arrangements agreed to by all parties.

Definition of Buffer Zone

When asked about the buffer zone plan, Ophir Falk, a foreign policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Reuters that “The plan is more detailed than that. It is based on a three-tiered process.”

The three levels referred to are the destruction of Hamas, demilitarization of Gaza, and deradicalization of the enclave.

So it is possible that this buffer zone will be part of the demilitarization process. However, the essence of this program is still not known in detail.

Knowing this, other Arab countries openly rejected Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas. Because they think that this will only result in more casualties among Palestinian civilians.

Buffer Zones Get Lots of Resistance

According to AA, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel would build a buffer zone inside Gaza.

However, the US firmly rejects the proposed buffer zone in the Gaza Strip because it would violate Washington’s position that the Palestinian enclave should not be reduced after the current conflict.

A US official, who declined to be named, said Israel had “raised” the idea of ​​a buffer zone without telling anyone. But the official also repeated Washington’s rejection of any plans to reduce the size of the Palestinian territory.

Jordan, Egypt and other Arab countries have raised concerns that Israel wants to expel Palestinians from Gaza, repeating the land confiscation Palestinians experienced when Israel was founded in 1948.

However, the Israeli government denies this goal. Even though it has been rejected, the idea of ​​a buffer zone is still being studied and developed by Israeli security seniors.

