Suara.com – Transfer limit is the maximum amount of money that can be transferred in one transaction or in one day. This transfer limit varies depending on the type of account and type of service used. What is the current BRImo transfer limit?

This transfer limit is usually set by the bank to prevent account misuse, such as money laundering or fraud. Transfer limits can also be used to protect customers from the risk of financial loss.

The following is the team's BRImo transfer limit Suara.com sum it up for you.

BRI to BRI transfer limit at BRImo

Simpedes Savings with a GPN Simpedes ATM card: IDR 200 million Junio ​​Savings with a GPN Junio ​​ATM card: IDR 200 million Britama Savings with a Silver ATM card: IDR 200 million Britama Savings with a GPN Britama ATM card: IDR 200 million Britama Savings with a Black ATM card : IDR 200 million Britama Business savings with Premium ATM card type: IDR 200 million BRI Priority savings with BRI Priority ATM card type: IDR 200 million BRI Private savings with BRI Private ATM card type: IDR 200 million Classic Giro Savings with Classic Giro ATM card type: IDR 200 million Giro Gold savings with Giro Gold ATM card type: IDR 200 million Giro Platinum savings with Giro Platinum ATM card type: IDR 50 million

Limits for BRI transfers to other banks at BRImo

Simpedes Savings with a GPN Simpedes ATM card: IDR 10 million Junio ​​Savings with a GPN Junio ​​ATM card: IDR 10 million Britama Savings with a Silver ATM card: IDR 10 million Britama Savings with a GPN Britama ATM card: IDR 25 million Britama Savings with a Black ATM card : IDR 25 million Britama Business savings with Premium ATM card type: IDR 25 million BRI Priority savings with BRI Priority ATM card type: IDR 25 million BRI Private savings with BRI Private ATM card type: IDR 25 million Classic Giro Savings with Classic Giro ATM card type: IDR 10 million Giro Gold savings with Giro Gold ATM card type: IDR 25 million Giro Platinum savings with Giro Platinum ATM card type: IDR 25 million

That is the limit for BRImo transfers to other banks and between banks that you can use as a reference for choosing savings. Hope it is useful.

