If you have ever wanted to save but have not been able to achieve it through any of the ways you have used, the 50-30-20 rule It is the definitive method to make your financial situation improve considerably. Of course, serious decisions will have to be made when opting for a purchase in order to organize your expenses in a much more effective way. Join us in this article to learn the ins and outs of this formula if what you want is to achieve a safe savings.

On many occasions we have found ourselves in a devastating economic situation and we have not known how to properly manage our expenses on purchases that we did not really need. We have downloaded dozens of applications to alleviate our discomfort, but we have quickly abandoned them due to laziness or not being consistent in managing our money. Well, there is a strategy calculation of income and expenses that you have to put into practice if you want to increase your economic prospects for the near future and get out of a bad streak.

What is the 50-30-20 rule?

The 50-30-20 rule is a way to save and manage all the net money that you receive monthly in an easy and simple way. Likewise, you can organize yourself as you prefer to adapt this rule to your personal situation and establish your own short or long-term objective to acquire a good, such as buying a home, a car, and even having the possibility of celebrating your wedding. To do this, you must take into account the following categories of expenses associated with percentages:

50% to cover your basic needs to live: mortgage, rent, food, transportation, electricity, water…

30% for dispensable expenses, which do not suggest any need and increase the quality of life: going to the movies, going out to lunch or dinner, buying clothes, subscriptions to streaming services, taking a trip on vacation…

20% to allocate the rest of the money to savings: we ensure income for our future and to be able to face unforeseen events.

How to apply the 50-30-20 rule?

The fundamental calculation to know that you are saving correctly is subtracting the expenses we have from the income we receive. In this way, you must remember the percentage of the savings that you will have to withdraw each month if you want to comply with the stipulated norm, that is, 20% depending on the income you receive, in such a way that that amount of money will be completely deducted.

From here, you will have to put the 50-30-20 rule into practice, calculating in the first instance how much money you earn per month and review expenses that you may have through a bank statement. The higher the income, the greater the savings. It is also necessary to adapt in the best possible way to these percentages, since it is not advisable to exceed, for example, basic needs (50%) or spend on whims that we could save (30%).

In this case, do not confuse necessary expenses with expendable expenses, since one month you may need to buy clothes and another month you may spend more than you should on clothes that you already had and, in this regard, you can really throw them away. And, if you have a lot of expenses, you will have to adjust them with minimal consumption to allocate 20% of the savings to the last phase of the rule.