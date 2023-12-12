If you are considering the option of buying an apartment, but you encounter the obstacle of high costs, especially in cities like Barcelona or Madrid, it is an issue that ultimately makes access to the property difficult.

You may find it interesting to know the existence of a public entity willing to provide you with support: Sareb.

Officially known as the Asset Management Company from Bank RestructuringSareb was established in 2008 with the purpose of rescuing real estate assets, such as unpaid loans, unbuilt homes, and bankrupt developments, from banks that needed to be rescued after the harsh economic crisis of 15 years ago.

Initially conceived as a private entity, Sareb assumed responsibility for managing around 200,000 problematic assets in less than two years, with a value that exceeded 50,000 million euros.

Later, in 2022, it became a public institution, giving it greater flexibility to facilitate citizens’ access to these assets.

Why is Sareb known as the bad bank?

Sareb is an entity that is responsible for acquiring problematic real estate assets from other banks.paying for them less than they originally cost.

In this way, banks free themselves from these assets that they could not sell and at the same time improve their financial situation, which is why it has been named the bad bank.

In addition, the institution has accumulated a large amount of assets, among which are many houses completed or in the process of completion. It should be noted that its portfolio includes apartments, as well as other types of fixed assets, such as unfinished developments.

So you can search for Sareb houses and apartments online

To find the housing opportunities offered by Sareb, you must follow some important steps. First of all, it should be mentioned that the institution does not directly sell apartments and houses through its official website, but it facilitates access to the real estate agencies that manage them.

These are the steps you must follow to look for apartments in Sareb or bad bank:

Go to the Sareb website and consult the real estate section to see the number of properties available in each area. You can search by Autonomous community, Province y Location. Click on the links to the collaborating real estate agencies that appear on the website. Some of them, such as servihabitat.com/es/sareb, have a specific section for Sareb properties. Find the homes that interest you and contact them for more information. Follow the negotiation and contact process indicated by each real estate agency. Remember that the public institution does not intervene in the direct sale of properties.

By exploring these options, you can discover opportunities to houses and flats offered by Sareb on the Internet and take steps to access a property that meets your needs and, of course, your budget.

Although the entity does not make direct sales, the associated real estate agencies facilitate the search and contact to obtain more details about the homes that may be of interest to you.