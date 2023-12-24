Perhaps being the first to scientifically describe gravity is the achievement that has earned Isaac Newton the greatest recognition. The truth is that the British worked in different branches of physics and related sciences (even beyond science). His most unique experiment was, perhaps, in the field of optics.

An experiment not suitable for sensitive people. And by sensitive people, what we mean is those people who would be repelled by inserting sharp objects into their eye sockets.

Because that is the experiment that the British physicist designed (and possibly carried out). ran the 1660s and England was quarantined by the plague, the “great plague of London” as it would be called. Newton probably wrote down this experiment in his notebook at this time.

Newton was one of the first scientists to apply empirical methodologiesso he designed an experiment that sought to clarify the nature of light, an issue that pitted the British against other contemporary thinkers.

As he relates in his notes, the experiment consisted of introducing a Bodkin needle into his eye socket, in the space between the globe and the bone. The writing relates how when applying pressure Newton could see how some circles appeared in his circle of vision, “white, dark and colored.” The circles remained in view as Newton moved the needle but faded when he held it stationary, he goes on to explain.

The annotations in the manuscript were accompanied by a diagram in which you can see the eyeball and a stick that acts as a needle held by the experimenter's hand.

However, one cannot help but wonder: Did Isaac Newton really put a needle in his eye socket? And the answer is not entirely clear, since the main source is Newton himself. And Newton was a great scientist, but also a good fan of making fiction.

Perhaps the best example of this is the anecdote about the apple. The most famous story starring the British is seen today by science historians as a short story with the aim of illustrating and embellishing this remarkable discovery in itself.

This love of drama had its peculiar tribute in 2013, when playwright Lucas Hnath turned the experiment into a play titled 'Isaac's Eye'. In this fiction, one of Newton's rivals, Robert Hooke, accuses the scientist of embellishing his experiments. To which Newton responds by telling him the (false) story of the needle and the eye, a lie that will end up becoming true later in the play.

To say that Newton was an unorthodox scientist would be an anachronism: he was one of the first scientists, so there was no orthodoxy at that time. However, there are several physical characteristics that shock us today if we see them from the prism of the present.

One of them would be, of course, to experiment with yourself. But no less striking would be his love for alchemy. A hobby that could have cost him his life, according to some biographers, as a result of the manipulation of mercury, a highly toxic heavy metal used in this pseudoscientific discipline.

Image | Godfrey Kneller / Isaac Newton