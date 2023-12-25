Suara.com – Nursyah Mustamin has become a topic of conversation again after openly no longer considering Indah Permatasari as her child. Nursyah's work was also highlighted.

The feud between this mother and child couple started when Indah Permatasari decided to marry Arie Kriting in 2021. Nursyah opposed the marriage.

Since then, Nursyah has often spoken harshly to Arie Kriting and is reluctant to consider the comic as her son-in-law.

Even so, Indah Permatasari often shows her love for her mother. In fact, the Wedding Agreement The Series player gave sweet wishes to Nursyah at the Mother's Day celebration on December 22.

Instead of welcoming these remarks, Nursyah actually gave a sharp reaction. Through his TikTok account, he indicated that he no longer considered Indah Permatasari his daughter.

“Ma'am, look, Indah Permatsari posted a photo with her mother. Saying it's Mother's Day,” commented a netizen.

“I have closed all my problems, mother,”

“I don't want to remember anymore, let's assume the child was changed in the hospital,” replied Nursyah.

Not a few were then curious about Nursyah's work, who was strict with Indah Permatasari and Arie Kriting

Nursyah's job

Nursyah admitted that she lived well in Makassar before moving to Jakarta. He admitted that he had managed an educational institution.

However, this career was willing to be abandoned, in order to accompany Indah Permatasari, who was starting a career as an artist in the capital.

In 2019, Nursyah said she no longer asked her daughter for money. He survived by working as a tailor.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Nursyah also sold shallots on the side of the road to meet her needs.

Currently, he often creates content on social media, both on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Through social media, the mother of seven children often shows her hobby when caring for ornamental plants at home. He also often dances or acts like a DJ.

That is the job of Nursyah, Indah Permatasari's mother.