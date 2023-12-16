Miguel Lago and Álex O'Dogherty have arrived at Password going strong. Without leaving aside the humor that characterizes both of them, they have gone to great lengths to try to find out the hidden words that were at play.

The first round of the program left Mila as the winner, who faced the final round with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm. Although both the guests and she have been blocked by some words, the contestant has managed to accumulate 600 euros.

As usual, the program has given Mila the option to double her money. To do this, tonight's guests, Miguel Lago and Álex O'Dogherty, had to find out the hidden word. “Salicylic” was the clue that the contestant chose in the hope that the comedians would find the correct answer.

Álex and Miguel have been clear about it from the first moment and have opted for aspirin. Mila didn't have it all together, but the guests' response… was correct! Hit play on the video above and relive the moment!