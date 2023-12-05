Putting the transparent floor on a car for quinceañeras, transforming an airplane into a limousine or modifying the cars of Ernesto Laguardia and Kika Edgarit is something that Martin Vaca and his team have made through “Mexicans.”

This program, which has been around for almost a decade and can be tuned to the channel Discovery and the platform HBO-Maxhas become one of the main references for modifying, updating and creating cars like the public has never seen.

“Right now, after so many years, I still dream of doing strange things to cars, different things, so that they attract attention,” he recently told EL UNIVERSAL.

The secret, reveals Vacais to understand what the client wants y do not throw away which for many would be crazy.

The actor and host Ernesto Laguardia took his Fiat 600 model 1959a very rare model to find in the world, to renew it and give it as a gift to his daughter for her 16th birthday.

The actress Kika Edgar requested that his Chevrolet C10 looked like she did in the 60s, to celebrate her marriage.

“I think we Mexicans have always distinguished ourselves by our ingenuity, and above all by knowing how to solve problems, we are even characterized because, historically, we do a lot with little money and resources,” Vaca explained.

Mexicanos has also transformed a classic “voice” German in an electric car, as well as manufacturing a “Lemons-Bus” for citrus growers in Apatzingan. Football player Miguel Layunfor example, has been one of his many clients, as he brought his ’83 Burbuja Mustangwhich has passed through his family, for a remodel.

“Year after year we seek to improve ourselves, I think because people expect more from our team and we like to challenge ourselves and think that nothing is impossible when it comes to fixing or modifying a vehicle,” says the driver.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions