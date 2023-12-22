Loading player

On Thursday afternoon in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, a man shot dead 14 people and wounded more than 20 in an armed attack at the city's university. The attack was carried out around 3pm, and the man was found dead a few minutes later.

During a press conference on Friday morning, the police said that the man committed suicide after realizing that he had been surrounded by police officers who arrived on the scene. The police also said that the assailant was among the people investigated in recent days for the murder of a man and his daughter committed last week in the Klanovicky forest: according to the police it is very likely that the murder was carried out by author of the attack on the university, but ballistic tests are still awaited to confirm this. Police said the man was licensed to use eight weapons, including two rifles, but they did not say what type of weapon he used in the attack. Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said that for the moment there was no indication that it was a terrorist attack.

The attack was carried out in the headquarters of the philosophy faculty of Charles University, one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Europe, located in Jan Palach square, in the center of the old town of Prague, on the right bank of the Vltava river . Local authorities had initially said that 15 people had been killed in the attack, but on Thursday evening the city police chief, Martin Vondrášek, updated the figure and said that in reality there were 14 deaths, not counting the assailant: 25 people were injured, of which 10 are hospitalized in serious conditions.

The police first received news of the attack around 3pm, and arrived at the scene a few minutes later. At 3.20pm the attacker was found dead. After his death, the police evacuated the university buildings. While the attack was underway, some students and professors had written on social media that they had barricaded themselves inside the classrooms: photos of classrooms with desks and chairs were published on social networks piled up against the doors, and other images that show a group of students who took refuge outside, on the ledges of the building.

Little is known yet about the identity of the person who carried out the attack: the police did not provide his full name and said only that his name was David K., that he was 24 years old and that he was a student at the University (not it is clear which faculty). His body was found on a balcony of the building. He was originally from the city of Hostoun, which is located about 20 kilometers west of Prague. The police also said they found the man's father dead in his home: the cause of death is not clear, but the police said they believe it is probable that he was killed by his son.

Several Czech media have written that the authorities are investigating some messages published on a Telegram channel in recent days by a user who identified himself as David Kozak.

In the messages the user wrote in Russian that he wanted to carry out an armed attack on a school and then commit suicide, and that he was inspired in his intentions by Alina Afanaskina, a 14-year-old girl who on December 7 killed two classmates and then killed herself. she was killed in a school in Bryansk, a Russian city on the border with Ukraine. “Alina Afanaskina helped me so much,” he wrote on Telegram. «I waited for it, I dreamed it, I wanted it, but Alina finally arrived: it was as if she had come to my aid from heaven just in time». At the moment it is not clear whether the attacker and the author of the Telegram messages are the same person.