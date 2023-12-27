What is It Wallet that will replace the Spid and the Cie, when it arrives and how to use it

The rules in Italy could change regarding digital identity, which today is widespread mainly through the Spid and the digital identity card. As already announced in recent months, in 2024 the Meloni government intends to launch a new “digital wallet”, called It Wallet. The aim is to greatly simplify the relationship with the public administration, bringing all the essential information to your mobile phone.

In practice, it will be a system for storing the digital versions of your most important documents all together: the identity card or Spid, but also the health card, for example, and the disability card. Over time it should expand to also contain a driving license, voter card and other private documents. This is an experiment that is taking place in several European countries, and Italy would like to be among the first to use it. The roadmap foresees that the experiment will come to life in the next few days, by the end of 2023. A very small number of users will be able to experiment with the new function, using some of their own documents. By mid-2024, as stated by Corriere della Sera, the first version of the It Wallet accessible to all should arrive. The digital wallet should appear in the App IO application, already used by public services on various occasions and which already today requires you to have a digital identity (Spid or Cie) to access.

From this point of view, the IT Wallet will replace the Spid and the Cie in the sense that it will become the new main tool for relating to public administrations. However, it should be clarified that you won't have to abandon Spid or Cie to switch to the IT Wallet. This will be a service that will allow you to contain your digital identity, just like a wallet contains your identity card.

It remains to be seen how the Spid and the electronic identity card will be managed in the coming months. The Meloni government has never hidden that it would prefer to eliminate the Spid in order to have a single system that is the same for everyone and managed by the State, i.e. that of the Cie. But given that the Spid has around 36 million users (the objective of the Pnrr is to reach to 42.5 million by 2025), with one billion uses last year, it may be difficult to erase it completely.

