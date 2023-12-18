One of the most notable developments in the field of natural language processing and artificial intelligence is the GPT language model that you have surely already seen or heard coupled to different terms such as ChatGPT —which may be the one you know best.

It is ironic that in a time where information flies with great ease, the meaning of GPT is still very confusing for many. Ignorance of its acronym can make its appearance almost magical or even not attract too much attention. from those who are not familiar with these types of AI concepts.

However, it is important to highlight that GPT, beyond being a simple acronym, represents the result of the hard work of researchers in this sector. Its origin dates back to years of development, where language models have evolved to generate text similar to human speech.

Therefore, it is essential to explore beyond the name that everyone already knows and delve into everything behind the acronym GPT to really understand and, above all, recognize its potential and understand how far its impact on society is reaching.

What is GPT?

Imagine having a digital companion at your disposal who not only understands your questions, but also answers you as if he were an expert on any topic. This is where GPT, or Generative Pre-trained Transformer, comes into play.

It is, in short, an advanced model, that is, a system trained with millions of data from the Internet, developed by the company OpenAI. It is designed to understand and generate text contextually, which means it can understand the meaning and structure of language in an incredible way.

What makes GPT unique is its ability to “pre-train” on large amounts of data before performing specific tasks, allowing it to generate highly human-like text.

Acronym by acronym, this is what GPT means:

‘Generative’

The model or tool/chatbot is “generative” because has the ability to generate text similar to that of people and of high quality based on the context that has been given to it. It can produce complete and new responses from the input it receives.

‘Pre-trained’

The model is “pre-trained” using a process called “unsupervised learning.” During this process, The model is fed a large amount of text from various quality sites such as books, articles, websites and more. As it processes and analyzes this data, the model learns to recognize linguistic patterns and build its own representation of what the language is like.

‘Transformer’

The term “Transformer” refers to the underlying architecture used in GPT. Transformers are machine learning models designed specifically for natural language processing (NLP) tasks. This architecture is based on attention mechanisms that allow the model to capture relationships and dependencies between words in a text.

To better understand this attention mechanism, imagine that you are reading a sentence and you come across the word “bank.” Depending on the words surrounding it, its meaning could refer to a seat or a financial institution.. The transformer attention mechanism allows the model to understand these contextual nuances.

This is essential for understanding context in language, since words in a sentence are interconnected and their meaning can depend on the words around them.

One thing needs to be made clear: ChatGPT is not the same as a GPT model.

It is crucial to understand that ChatGPT and GPT models are not identical, although they share a technological foundation. GPT models (Generative Pre-trained Transformers) are developed by OpenAI and constitute a family of advanced language models trained to understand and generate text based on a given context, as you have already seen.

Instead, ChatGPT is a specific implementation of a GPT model designed to facilitate conversational interaction. Although it is based on the GPT architecture, it is adapted to generate human-like responses in conversations. ChatGPT is tuned specifically for conversation.

GPT-4 and its big differences with the GPT-3 version

Language models pretrained by OpenAI, GPT-3 and the more recent GPT-4 are two of the latest versions of GPT that are giving a lot to talk about. GPT-3 was launched in May 2020 and its successor GPT-4 was released on March 14, 2023.

Both GPTs offer advanced capabilities for natural language processing, but there are some differences between the two.

GPT-3 burst onto the scene as a milestone in AI research. This massive model, composed of 175 billion parameters, is capable of performing an impressive variety of language-related tasks.

From writing articles to generating computer code, GPT-3 has proven to be a very powerful tool. Mention that the basic version of ChatGPT is currently powered by an improved version of GPT-3, GPT-3.5.

On the other hand, in GPT-4 the number of parameters with which it was trained is unknownalthough it has already been shown that this number is not everything, but that architecture, data quantity and quality also play an important role in training.

A big difference to highlight is its multimodal nature. GPT-4 also accepts images as input. Meanwhile, GPT-3 and GPT-3.5 only operated in one modality, text, which meant users could only ask questions by typing them.

One of the biggest drawbacks of generative models like ChatGPT and Bing is their propensity to go off track from time to time, generating toxic information that alarms people. They can also confuse the facts and generate misinformation.

OpenAI says that spent six months training GPT-4 using lessons from its “adversarial testing program” as well as ChatGPT, resulting in the company's “best results in terms of factuality, management capacity and refusal to go beyond security barriers.

Finally, ChatGPT's GPT-3.5 model could handle 4,096 tokens or about 8,000 words, but GPT-4 beats those numbers up to 32,768 tokens or about 64,000 words.

This increase means that while ChatGPT could process 8,000 words at a time before it started losing track of things, GPT-4 can maintain its integrity during much longer conversations.

What are the practical applications of GPT?

GPT models are versatile language models capable of performing a wide variety of functions, from original content creation to computer programming, text synthesis and document data extraction:

Generation of content for social networks

Digital marketers, with the assistance of artificial intelligence, can use GPT models to create content for their social media campaigns. For example, they could ask a GPT model to script an explainer video.

Text editing in various styles

GPT models have the ability to generate texts in styles ranging from informal to humorous or professional, allowing a particular text to be rewritten in different tones. For example, lawyers could employ a GPT model to transform legal documents into more understandable notes.

Programming and code learning

As language models, GPTs can understand and generate computer code in various programming languages. Additionally, developers can use GPT-based tools to receive suggestions or fixes for code snippets.

Analysis of data

Other professionals can benefit from the GPT model by gathering large amounts of data efficiently. Language models search for the necessary information, perform calculations, and present the results in the form of a data table or spreadsheet.