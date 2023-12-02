When you travel abroad, it is normal that you want to use your cell phone as usual. Surely you want to share photos of those wonderful places on your social networks, check the best places to eat on Google Maps or keep in touch with friends on WhatsApp.

But you must be careful, because this It can mean an extra expense on your telephone bill depending on the country you visit or the rate you have contracted with your operator.

If you are worried about how much they charge you to send a message or to access the Internet outside of national territory, these are some of the questions that you should be clear about.

The most important thing is that you keep in mind that, when traveling abroad, you need to authorize the mobile data roaming. A key concept that allows you to use your mobile data when traveling outside your country. But it is essential that you know how it works and when to activate it.

Data roaming: everything you need to know

Data roaming allows you to use your mobile phone abroad, connecting to the local networks of each country. However, this feature may cost extra and it is crucial to activate it manually before traveling. What does this mean?

Suppose you travel from Spain to France. When crossing the border, your mobile will search for a French network to offer you service, but this change may imply an additional charge on your bill.

It is for this reason that it is essential that you know when and how to activate data roaming to avoid surprises.

When your mobile phone is connected to another operator’s mobile data network, your operator will notify you and charge you a fee for each mega or gigabyte of data you consume. These rates can be very high, so it is important that you know them before traveling.

How to avoid surprises on your phone bill: when should you activate data roaming?

Data roaming is necessary whenever you want to use your mobile abroad. This includes browsing the Internet, using applications that require a connection, such as WhatsApp or Instagram, or making VoIP calls at no additional cost.

However, This service is not available in all countries or with all operators. Most operators in Europe have eliminated roaming charges, but outside this continent, conditions can change significantly.

Therefore, it is important that you consult with your mobile operator, both traditional and virtual, before traveling abroad. This way you will be able to know if you have data roaming included in your rate or if you must pay an extra charge for using your mobile phone outside your country.

For activate data roaming on your mobileyou must do the following:

An Android

Open the Settings. Click on Networks and Internet. Choose Mobile networks. Activate the option Data roaming.

On iPhone

Open the application Settings. Tap on Mobile data. Activa Data roaming.

If you’re wondering what happens if you turn on data roaming and don’t use mobile data abroad. In this case, you will not be charged any costs.

However, your carrier may charge you a small fee for roaming service, even if you don’t make calls, text messages, or use the Internet.

To save costs and not pay for roaming, use WiFi whenever possible, this will save a lot of data. Also you can download an application that allows you to control your consumptionso you can avoid expenses and unforeseen events when you go on a trip.