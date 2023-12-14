The internal rules on content rating on twitch They continue to change, and the latest modifications have greatly shaken the streaming service, since there are many varied opinions that have appeared after the latest changes. To what extent is Twitch blocking sexual content? Has the service become a suggestive showcase in exchange for revenue from advertisers?

In recent weeks, a trend has been growing enormously on Twitch. Many female streamers have been showing themselves without top clothing while maintaining the naked torso at the edge of the planeso that not much could be seen other than the viewer's imagination.

The appearance of this type of plan has been such that Twitch has had to modify its policies to specify more exactly what is good and what is bad within live broadcasts, and the truth is that they have introduced changes towards a more …. Liberal.

Simplifying things

At Twitch they claim that what they have done is simplify things, and that may be so, but the problem is that they have become so flexible that the limits could now harm a large number of users. The result is a wave of live broadcasts of girls in underwear, with very suggestive shots that have little to do with the beginnings of Twitch.

Taking into account the high level of children's audiences that flood the service, these types of channels do nothing more than expose content that borders on being explicit to many minors, despite posting the label +18 in their titles, which seek quick clicks rather than protecting access to this type of content.

What can be taught on Twitch

The new changes have simplified the sexual content policy, and the news is summarized as follows:

Highlighting the breasts, buttocks or pelvic area Drawing or artificially creating exposed breasts, genitals or buttocks Writing texts about breasts and/or buttocks regardless of gender Erotic dances that involve undressing (striptease) Body painting on breasts and buttocks complying with clothing requirements

All this content must be correctly labeled with the classification “Explicit content”, or otherwise the conditions of service will be violated.

Dances such as tweking, grinding, and pole dancing are considered popular dances, and therefore will not require explicit content labeling.

What you can't do on Twitch

Sexual acts (real or fictitious) Masturbation (real or fictitious) Show any of the games prohibited by the platform for sexual content

What happens if the Explicit Content tag is not used

It is very important to emphasize that if the rules are met but the Explicit Content label has not been selected, the streamer will never be banned. Twitch's measures involve activating the label automatically and sending warnings, and in the case of repeat offenders, the service will simply activate the label and block it on the channel so that all content becomes explicit, whether it is explicit or not.

This measure says a lot about Twitch's intentions. Taking into account the massive growth and wave of users who carry this type of content, the normal thing is that the service wants to keep these creators and continue billing for all the traffic generated. Hence the entire policy has been reformulated and greatly softened. What do you think of the panorama that has remained on Twitch?