Computational photography is a silent revolution in the world of photography. Transforms mobile cameras into smarter, more creative tools, allowing you to capture moments in ways you could only imagine before.

Many years ago, the future of professional photography was questioned due to the arrival of digital photography. Skepticism completely disappeared when cell phones took over the world, bringing photography to everyone.

This revolution not only consolidated digital photography, but also gave way to a new chapter: computational photography.. The physical limitation of devices, especially smartphones, led to the search for new solutions.

Faced with insurmountable barriers in terms of hardwarethe answer was found in the software. Powerful microprocessors, capable of performing calculations in milliseconds, became the driving force of this technology.

These processors analyze camera orientation, light, distance to the subject and more, combining multiple images to create a final composition on another level, but you have to go in parts: What really is computational photography? How does it work and what are its advantages?

What is computational photography?

Computational photography refers to how technology, especially softwareis used to enhance and transform the images you capture on smartphones.

The essence of computational photography lies in its ability to enhance photos through software, and its impact is more than clear in the evolution of smartphone cameras. It has led to great improvements, even without major changes to the physical camera sensors.

Imagine that your smartphone is a camera. This is where the magic of computational photography begins. Cameras have physical limitations due to the size of the sensors and lenses.

But rather than relying on just these physical components, computational photography harnesses the power of microprocessors to perform advanced calculations.

A practical example is stacking. Instead of taking a single photo, the camera captures multiple images with minor differences. Then, using software, these images are combined to create a single photo that has the best of each. The same goes for the HDR technique, which merges different exposures for more vibrant colors and sharper details.

The surprising thing is that, although all this implies technical complexity, For the end user, it is transparent. You don’t need to understand the technical details to enjoy high-quality photos.

Additionally, it often involves the use of neural networks, algorithms that mimic the way the human brain processes information. This allows the software to make intelligent decisions about camera settings, improving image quality without the user having to worry about complicated settings.

How does this whole instantaneous and transparent process work for the human eye?

Understanding how computational photography works leads you to have to understand the synergy between hardware and software, where technology works in harmony.

1. Image capture

It all starts with capturing images. The camera sensor, present in mobile phones, collects the light that comes through the lens. This is where the first key difference with traditional photography begins.

2. ‘Software’ and image processing

Once the light is captured, the software comes into play. Powerful microprocessors perform sophisticated calculations to analyze not only light and colors, but also aspects such as camera orientation, distance to the subject and other details.

Computer Hey

3. Processing techniques

Stacking: Several slightly different photos are captured and combined to preserve the best details of each. Pixel Binning: Instead of stacking photos, adjacent pixels are combined to obtain a more detailed image with less noise. Neural Networks: algorithms that simulate human brain processing to recognize patterns and automatically improve image quality.

4. Improved user experience

Computational photography It’s not just about improving image quality, but also about making the experience more accessible. Users can enjoy features such as autofocus, scene recognition and special modes – such as portrait or night – without requiring technical knowledge.

These are the great uses of computational photography

Night photography: Thanks to HDR image stacking, smartphones can take multiple exposures in low-light environments, achieving sharp, high-quality images. This revolutionary technique allows you to capture amazing shots in low lighting conditions. Astrophotography: Some models, such as the Google Pixel, offer an exceptional astrophotography mode. Taking 16 15-second exposures, the phone takes advantage of long exposure to capture the maximum amount of light. Then, by combining these images and automatically removing them, a stunning representation of the night sky is created. Portrait mode: Depth of field simulation on smartphones allows you to capture incredible portraits, even selfies. This feature not only enhances the appearance of the subject, but can also isolate objects in the scene, creating a background blur effect. Panoramic modes: Following the HDR trend, mobile phones incorporate panoramic modes that combine several images to create expansive photographs.

As computational photography evolves, smaller cameras, found in mobile phones, drones and action cameras, will see great improvements.

The ability to simulate incredible effects from larger, more expensive cameras becomes attractive to a wider audience. However, The automation of these processes, although it benefits amateurs, can generate a lot of resentment among professional photographers. and is not for less.