Batman He is one of the greatest heroes that can be found in the world. DC Universebut not even someone like him Dark Knight can always do things right. Since she suffered the brutal loss of his parents when I was just a child, Bruce Wayne He decided to dedicate his entire life to fighting crime. After thorough mental and physical training, Batman managed to become the best detective in the world. DC Universe, also being one of the most important members of the Justice League. Considering all his achievements, Batman has also failed in his life.

Batman He has made many mistakes since he made his first appearance with Detective Comics #27which was released in 1939. Such a long career also means taking risks in life, but there is one that changed Batman forever: the death of Jason Todd. Of all the losses Batman has had to face in his career, none has moved him as much as the death of the second Robin.

The death occurred during the DC Comics story arc known as Death of the Family. In that story, Batman helped Jason locate his mother, Sheila Haywood. However, in the most iconic moment in the story, Joker brutally beats Jason with a crowbar and leaves him to die in a warehouse that ends up exploding. Bruce Wayne blamed himself so much that he almost swore never to have a Robin again. Jason managed to come back to lifebut even to this day, Batman remembers this event with a great regret.

The death of Jason Todd He had an impact that left a mark on Batman’s history even to this day. This affected Batman’s relationship with his companions, leaving an emotional scar on the character that has been explored in many subsequent stories. Years later, Jason Todd’s character He was resurrected and assumed the identity of Red Hoodbut nothing was ever the same again.

