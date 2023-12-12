Amazon Prime Video is a streaming service provided to e-commerce customers subscribed as Prime members. These can only sign up for a subscription, so what is this? Amazon Preview, the VIP club of the users of the streaming platform?

We delve into the most exclusive subscription that exists on Prime Video. How is it accessed and what benefits does Amazon Preview have?

Benefits of being an Amazon Preview member

If you pay for your subscription to Amazon Prime (and if not, subscribe with its free trial), you may not know that there is a community of VIP users who are part of an exclusive program in which, for the same price, you have access to a series of special features. This program is called Amazon Preview and the e-commerce giant defines it like this.

«At Amazon we believe that the best content of the moment is created thanks to the opinions of fans like you. That’s why we created Amazon Preview, a community of fans that helps shape new movies and television series.

To be part of this exclusive club of Prime Video users, in addition to receiving the invitation, it is necessary to meet the following requirements:

You are not an employee of Amazon.com or its subsidiaries, nor is anyone in your closest family. You do not work in any of the following sectors, nor does anyone in your immediate family: advertising or public relations; journalism, publishing or entertainment reporting; market research; film production, marketing or distribution; television production, distribution or marketing. You have not participated in any entertainment-related research studies in the last 3 months. Have at least 18 years.

Share your opinion and get discounts

The benefits of being part of Amazon Preview come down to three areas:

Priority access: You will be able to watch movie trailers before their official release on Prime Video.

Your opinion counts: Share your opinion about movies, series and much more. Your comments could influence real decisions the company makes before the release date.

To some extent, it is a program similar a los screen tests that happen before a film is released in theaters. The different distributors bring together a group of users who represent various parameters of citizenship and watch a film in advance. From reshoots to even its cancellation can depend on their reactions (an example of this was Batgirl in DC/Warner/HBO).

The beneficial part, in addition to feeling privileged if, for example, they let you see the new season of The Boys before the rest, is that they usually share a survey about what you thought of these screeners. When you complete it, in many cases this translates into a remuneration in the form of discount coupons to buy on Amazon.