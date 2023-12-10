loading…

Al-Mawasi is known as a safe zone inhabited by many Palestinian refugees. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – When Israel launched its military offensive on Gaza, Israel has repeatedly advised around two million civilians to move to the “humanitarian zone”, Al-Mawasi. Its area is only 8.5 square km (3.3 square miles), smaller than London Heathrow Airport, England.

Al-Mawasi is a narrow strip of land on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. It has few buildings and consists mostly of sand dunes and farmland.

One of the Palestinian refugees, Reem Abd Rabu, has spent weeks sleeping on the ground and sharing a tent with four other families in the al-Mawasi area. He thought that the area would be safe from bombing and intense fighting.

But he found no basic services at all when he arrived. Reem told the BBC that al-Mawasi was an abandoned place, “not a place for humans”. Reem Abd Rabu spent the last few weeks sleeping on the ground and sharing a tent with four other families in the area.

He is one of 1.8 million Palestinians who have become refugees since the war began on October 7 following Hamas attacks on Israel. He first traveled to Khan Younis after fleeing northern Gaza, but after nearby houses were bombed, he said he felt compelled to go to a place identified by Israeli soldiers on a map as safe.

“Water came in one day and not for the next 10 days, even in the bathroom. The same goes for electricity,” he told the BBC.

The IDF has urged civilians to move to al-Mawasi at least 15 times via social media, most recently on December 2.