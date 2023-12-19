The Eren family is very excited because Sengül and Orhan have decided to remarry. After everything they have been through, the couple wanted to give themselves another chance to start another life together.

Ömer and his cousins ​​talk expectantly and with a smile from ear to ear about what Orhan and Sengül's wedding will be like, although Oğulcan quickly realizes that Afra is not happy. In fact, he decides to walk away from the conversation.

Oğulcan asks his girlfriend what's wrong and she, although she doesn't want to spoil his happiness, vents to him. “Since my mother has gone so crazy and she has kicked me out…” she begins by saying. Sengül's son quickly realizes that talking about her parents' wedding has made her uncomfortable and apologizes to her.

Aybike's brother tries to cheer up his girlfriend and assures her that things with their mother will be fixed soon. “What have I done so good in life to have you as a reward?” Afra asks excitedly. How fair we are to see these two so happy together!

