We were very happy to promise them when a new law came into force in mid-2023 that prohibited unwanted commercial calls. This, clearly, was going to mean the death knell for spam calls, but the reality is that this has not been the case and they have barely been reduced, so it is time to analyze what is failing and whether this is the case by 2024. regulations may have real validity in addition to the theoretical one.

Currently, the new regulations have only served to avoid just over 10% of business phone calls. Is there a solution we can grab onto right now? Or do we have to wait for the law to be renewed again?

9 out of 10 still receive spam calls

The data on the ineffectiveness of the anti-spam measures implemented in the middle of the year are devastating. It is estimated that 9 out of 10 people still receive these annoying calls The vast majority come from energy or telecommunications companies, according to data collected from a survey carried out by the OCU.

He Article 66 of the renewed General Telecommunications Law includes this right not to receive commercial calls. However, It is not being as effective as it should be. be and the solution, for the moment, does not seem to be other than changing the legal text to make the requirements stricter and effectively stop telephone spam by more than 10%.

The problem is not only the ineffectiveness of the norm, but also the lack of possible real solutions as of today. Proof of this is a testimony from an affected woman who tried to seek assistance by calling the Organization of Consumers and Users and reported by ABC: «I contacted them to see if something could be done other than signing up for the Robinson list, on which I am already. registered and clearly does not work. To see if there was a formula to stop them calling me. But the association told me no.

Done the law done the snare

Article 66 of the General Telecommunications Law contains the “right to protection of personal data and privacy in relation to unsolicited communications, traffic and location data and subscriber directories.” . However, it also includes the loopholes they are clinging to all those call centers that have not changed their modus operandi since the entry into force of the new standard.

One of the main breaches has to do directly with one of the general principles that govern the regulations on commercial calls. In this, the mandatory identification from the caller and the purpose of said telephone communication. However, according to the same OCU data that we referred to previously, one in every five calls fails to comply with the mandate and the caller does not identify the company they work for.

Regarding the justification for continuing to call, the legal text of The LGT fails in two main points: that at some point the user has given their consent, something that can be as simple as accepting cookies in your personal client area, or that there is a so-called “legitimate interest” in the call, not only very complicated to determine if the call has real value or not, but this opens the door to all kinds of interpretations.