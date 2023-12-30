There is very little left until 2024 arrives and the La Voz All Stars coaches remember to make their Top 5 moments in music for 2023.

Malú doesn't know very well which ones: “I've had very nice moments.” She stays with her every time she's been on stage during her tour and this latest edition of The Voice, in its entirety.

Antonio Orozco, of all the concerts he has had, selects three: the one in Barcelona, ​​the one in Chiclana and the one in Marbella, and from La Voz he keeps two moments from the blind auditions.

The most special moment for Luis Fonsi has been turning 25 years into his career: “I look in the mirror and say 'wow', that childhood dream has become a reality.”

Two other of his favorite moments of 2023 have been his next album, 'El viaje', and recording his first film.

From La Voz, the Puerto Rican chooses when he sang with his companions. He also chooses to have sung a Laura Pausini song with David Bisbal at the Latin Grammys.

Pablo López stays with anyone who has spent time with his colleagues at home making music. His favorite moments of La Voz were when one of his talents sang a song of his or when he sang with his classmates. Don't miss everything they've told us!