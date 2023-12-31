2023 has been an exciting year for players. All consoles, from PS5 to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series Wonder), which have undoubtedly been key in helping manufacturers to sell more consoles in 2023.

But who took the cat into the water? Which console has been the best-selling of 2023? PS5 has been one of the great beneficiaries of the year, as we will see below. Sony's console has taken off after the first two years with serious stock problems and products like PS VR2 or PlayStation Portal have helped expand its possibilities, not to mention the new PS5 Slim.

The greatness and richness at the level of launches, along with the arrival of new products such as Super Pocket, contrasts harshly with the situation of the industry in this year 2023. There have been more than 9,000 layoffs, and studios such as Free Radical or Volition have fired the closure.

For its part, Nintendo Switch closes its sixth calendar year with excellent figures. It is already the third best-selling console in historyand aspires to catch up with PS2 and DS in what will probably be its last big year before giving way to its successor.

For its part, Xbox Series X|S gives one of lime and another of sand. Although its sales rate exceeds those set by Xbox (the original) and Xbox One, Microsoft has not been able to match the success of the Xbox 360, moving away from its greatest rival as the months go by.

We ask ourselves a big question: What is the best-selling console of 2023? To do this, we review the total sales of PS5, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switch worldwide, but also in Europe and Spain, with two last-minute guests.

What is the best-selling console of 2023?

PS5, Xbox and Switch sales in 2023

The new generation of consoles started ''at half throttle''. And at that time (November 2020), we were still suffering the effects of the pandemic, and especially, due to the shortage of chips and semiconductors. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X could barely be seen in stores.

This made Nintendo Switch, which has been a great success since March 2017, take a special advantage. Xbox was able to recover in 2021 and (especially) in 2022, while PS5 was still in deep water.

But Things have changed a lot. Already in December 2022, Jim Ryan confirmed that PlayStation 5 had recovered from the stock shortage, starting in Asia, and spreading to the rest of the world.

Unsplash

Thus, PS5 is the best-selling console of 2023. Sony's next-gen console is the most successful of the year, even surpassing Nintendo Switch, despite the fact that the hybrid has accumulated more units sold to date (and longer on the market).

If we had to do a top or ranking of the best-selling consoles of 2023the situation would be the following:

PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Xbox Series X|S Steam Deck ASUS ROG Ally

As you can see, the hybrid consoles from Valve and ASUS have landed on the right foot. They do not reach the sales rate of the main platforms on the market, but little by little they are gaining ground.

We have not included the last generation consoles, PS4 and Xbox One, since both platforms register almost residual sales if we talk about a global ranking. In fact, Microsoft's old-gen console will no longer receive first party games.

We are going to review the sales situation of each platform in 2023.

PlayStation 5

Last November, Sony confirmed that PS5 had exceeded 46 million consoles sold since its launch. In these three years, the new generation console is placed in second position, only behind the Nintendo Switch.

According to VGChartz estimates (and data collected by Gfk, the body that oversees sales in physical centers), PlayStation 5 would take more than 50 million consoles soldif we count the weeks of the month of December.

An interesting fact is that PS5 has sold a daily average of 40,000 consoles Worldwide. It has especially taken off in the United Kingdom and the United States, while in Japan it was a few months ahead of the Switch, before the arrival of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It is estimated that the total sales of PlayStation 5 in 2023 (12 months) are 17.92 million consoles. That is, Sony would be approaching its goal of 18 million units.

If we focus on Europe, a very important continent for Sony PlayStation, we talk about 6.69 million consoles sold.

Therefore, there is no room for doubt: PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console of the year, and the forecasts for 2024 are really good. Products such as PS VR2 or PS Portal had a good sales debut, although below expectations (especially in the case of the virtual reality headset).

Nintendo Switch

We are facing the third best-selling console in history. Only PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS surpass the hybrid console, which stands with more than 132 million units sold worldwide, since March 2017.

According to VGChartz estimates, the Nintendo hybrid closes the year with almost 133 million consoles sold. Of course, everything indicates that 2024 will be his last year alone, before the arrival of his successor.

Nintendo Switch es the best-selling console of the current generationby far, although it is also true that it has been on the market for three years longer than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with three different models, the most recent being the Nintendo Switch OLED.

If we focus on 2023, Nintendo Switch has lost the battle with PS5. In Japan he continues to dominate with an iron fistbut in Europe and America it is behind the Sony console.

The total sales of Nintendo Switch in this year 2023 were 12.55 million consoles, globallyso the objective of placing 18 million in this fiscal year becomes complicated for the Big N.

At the European level, the hybrid console has sold 3.26 million units, which is about half of what PS5 has sold.

It has not been a bad year for Nintendo Switch, despite the global surprise. The president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, already said that he expected a decrease in the sales rate. In the coming months, its successor console will be revealed.

Xbox Series X|S

Frankly, it hasn't been the best year for Xbox. Games like Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Redfall have given the year 2023 a foothold on Microsoft consoles, and, of course, the large Game Pass catalog is always a guarantee.

Microsoft does not usually share sales data for its consoles. That is why we don't have an official figure of consoles sold. However, there are certain estimates about what Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have sold in this year 2023.

According to data collected by VGChartz and Gfk, next-generation Xbox consoles accumulate a total of 25.37 million units to datesince November 2020.

That is to say, Xbox Series November of 2013).

Of course, one of Microsoft's objectives is not being met. It seems difficult to think that Series

If we talk about this year 2023, it is estimated that Xbox Series X|S have sold a total of 5.64 million consoles Worldwide.

One of the territories where Xbox has dropped the most is Europe. In Spain they haven't done so badly, while in Japan they still haven't raised their heads. Microsoft consoles have sold 1.58 million units in Europe throughout the year.

PS5 and its sales record in Spain

Now that we have reviewed the sales figures in Europe and worldwide, It's time to settle in Spain. It is no secret that it is a territory in which PlayStation has predominated since the 90s.

However, since its launch, Nintendo Switch has managed to prevail over the first years of PS5, and forget the lukewarm intergeneration of Wii U on our borders. It already accumulates 3 million consoles sold in our country, by the way.

If we talk about this year 2023, PlayStation 5 has recovered the crown that Sony already obtained during most of the life cycle of PS4, the result of stock recovery and numerous offers and promotions that have skyrocketed sales, especially in the straight line. end of the year.

The best-selling console of 2023 in Spain is PS5, with 462,200 units distributed (almost half a million) in these 12 months. In addition, it is the first platform of this generation that has surpassed the barrier of one million units sold since its arrival in Spain.

In second position, Nintendo Switch has achieved lower sales than the Sony console, following the trend of most territories, with the exception of Japan.

Nintendo Switch has sold 328,200 units in our bordersspurred by releases of the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

As for Xbox Series X|S, it has undoubtedly been a much weaker year than 2022, as is also the case in Europe. Microsoft consoles have sold around 74,900 units this year in Spain, everything always according to GFK data.

A “late” generation

The current generation of consoles has been slow to start, the result of almost non-existent stock and logistical problems at launch and a good part of 2021 and 2022. However, we can now talk about a well-established market.

The big beneficiary of the year 2023 is PS5, not only for being the best-selling console in these 12 months, but also for the great impact that their bundles have generated and products worldwide.

It seems that the years 2020 and 2021 were ''a bad dream'' for Sony, which already began to see green shoots in the second half of last year. But such a brilliant 2023 was not even remotely expected.

We will see What happens when Nintendo Switch 2 hits stores (we don't know if it will be in 2024 or already in 2025), but, for now, it seems that the next few months will be key in the expansion of Sony PlayStation to recover the ground lost in recent years.

Nintendo is doing really well, offering great exclusives, bestsellers (Animal Crossing or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe) and bundles at affordable prices, but it is normal for the Switch to have a slower pace than in previous years.

For its part, Microsoft is not going through its best moment in terms of hardware sales. Xbox Game Pass and the growth of the cloud are great news, but a reaction must be sought to spur console sales.

Who knows if Redmond plans to turn the helm by 2026, although it seems too early to launch a new platform. And watch out for hybrid consoles like Steam Deck, ROG Ally y Lenovo Legion Gobecause they have established a new market for the industry.

As a review of what the year 2023 has been like, at HobbyConsolas we are already trying to choose our favorite characters of the year, which has not been easy at all.

Of course, it's also time to review the best Nintendo Switch games of 2023, the best PS5 games, the best Xbox Series X|S games and the best PC games, that is, the ones we liked the most in the last 12 months.

Looking ahead to 2024, we hope Nintendo will (finally) announce the successor console to Nintendo Switchwhile the rumors about a PS5 Pro o new Xbox Series X model they don't stop What's more, it is even rumored that the new generation of Microsoft could begin in 2026. We will see.