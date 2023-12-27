Two of the most important sagas in manga/anime, Dragon Ball and One Punch Man, come together for a great celebration. Here we leave you all the information.

The Dragon Ball Universe is ready to commemorate its 40th anniversary! In a stunning display of creativity, Japanese publisher Shueisha is preparing to treat fans to a special art show. And here's a sneak peek that's sure to raise expectations: a new cover from the genius behind One Punch Man and Eyeshield 21, Yusuke Murata!

Imagine an epic tribute with an exhibition that will bring together all 40 covers of the iconic manga, each made by different talents from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. And next year, it will be a reality in the great celebration of the manga that Akira Toriyama left us in 1984!

DRAGON BALL Volume 12 by Yusuke Murata (Eyeshield 21). This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/3XC2n7xfro — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 26, 2023

Shueisha does not skimp on details for the anniversary.

This spectacular artistic event will not only showcase Murata's masterful work, but will also feature the participation of renowned Shonen Jump creators and artists. Previous exhibitions have been a visual feast thanks to the presence of masters such as Gege Akutami from Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuki Tabata from Black Clover, Sui Ishida from Tokyo Ghoul and others.

What can you expect from this exhibition? Imagination will be your only barrier as you explore the creations of the best artists, each one with their unique spin on Dragon Ball covers. So we will be able to see the reinterpretation of the mythical manga made by the best Japanese artists.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of creativity and tribute to a series that has marked generations. The Dragon Ball universe is getting ready for a celebration that promises to be legendary. Don't miss this epic event commemorating four decades of adventures, battles and unforgettable characters!

