For example, some of the buses have been sold to EBS, which provides bus transport in IJssel-Vecht. That's how it is on social media to see that the red bus – including Twentse ros – now drives through Harderwijk. The letters Twents/Keolis have been removed from the vehicle. “Keolis Nederland is happy that it can give the buses a second life. This contributes to sustainability and reuse of existing equipment,” says spokesperson Hendriksen.