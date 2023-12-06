The bonus is a benefit to which, by provision of article 87 of the Federal Labor Law It must be paid before December 20 of each year and cannot be less than fifteen days’ salary.

This bonus is a right of all workers regardless of their type of contract, seniority or salary. This includes basic workers, trusted workers, unionized workers, temporary or commission workers, among others. Although it does not apply to those hired for fees who have not provided their services to a single employer on an eight-hour day and do not have a fixed place of work within the company.

What happens to the bonus if the full year was not worked?

Based on the same article 87 of the Federal Labor Law, If an employee worked less than a year, he or she has the right to be paid the proportional part of the bonus according to the time worked. For example, if a worker worked six months for the same employer, they must receive at least 7.5 days of salary, or the daily average obtained in the last 30 days worked if the salary is variable.

If the employer does not pay the bonus in a timely manner, he or she will be subject to a fine of between 50 and 5,000 times the Unit of Measurement and Update. which this year is equivalent to 5 thousand 187 and 518 thousand 700 pesos.

If you do not receive it, The worker can also claim his bonus by going to the Federal Labor Defense Attorney’s Office or its state equivalent. The deadline to present the aforementioned claim is one year from December 20.

