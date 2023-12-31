The Portuguese, with Sassuolo, played a match below expectations. It has already happened other times this season. Pioli defended him, but he hasn't scored in the league for three months

Marco Pasotto

December 31st – 12.28pm – MILAN

To hear him speak, whether in an interview or on social media, there would seem to be no problems. A few days ago, for example, he told the Lega Serie A YouTube channel that he thinks he “is on the right path to reach the level of the historic players of the Rossoneri past”. That he wants to see “the fans celebrate every season”. That “there is nothing better than playing at San Siro”. In short, Rafael Leao tells things like this, spontaneous and sincere as always. There is never rhetoric in his words, there are no filters. The problem is that Rafa has no filters even on the pitch or on social media. The last post of 2023 is a kind of warning: “It will always be me… against myself. Thank you 2023, 2024 is coming to do even more.”

controversies

—

You see everything, for better or for worse. When he runs down the flank and silences the stadiums that aren't San Siro in terror, but also when you feel like going onto the pitch, grabbing him by the shirt and shaking him: so Rafa, are you there? Are you with us? With Sassuolo it was one of those times and the question is “when will the old Leao return”? What he had accustomed us to for some time now, on a level below which he had basically never fallen again. So, instead, we went back to hanging around and basically, watching him play from the stands – because then maybe in the locker room he gives a completely different idea -, the biggest problem doesn't even seem to be the goal anymore. I mean, obviously there is. Yes, there is: the last center in the league dates back to September 23rd (Verona) and, in short, it was a lifetime ago. More than three months have passed. After then the Portuguese only hit the mark in November – it was the 7th – in the magical gala evening against PSG at the Meazza. An overhead kick from the European cover with which he made amends for the evil heel in the first round against Newcastle (better not to think, for him and for the fans, if that was really a decisive sliding door for the Rossoneri group). He had exulted polemically – finger in mouth against the critics: now I'll shut you up -, but observing recent times perhaps it would be more advisable to focus on more important things than controversy. Furthermore, captain Calabria tried to tell him to avoid heel strikes. He pointed it out to him by raising his foot, then Rafa tried to approach him and the Kjaer-Florenzi tandem stopped him.

gratitude

—

Pioli explained after the match that Rafa is not yet in condition, and this is absolutely true. The month out due to a muscle injury left its mark. You can see it, he tries to do things that he usually succeeds in and that for the moment he no longer succeeds in. The head knows what he has to do, the legs don't respond as usual. And so, when Chukwueze took his place a few minutes from time, some fans (Red and Green sectors) booed him. We are talking about a small share, obviously, but it was still felt. Lack of gratitude, one might say as the first comment when analyzing the Portuguese's last two years. Pioli defined them as “boos of esteem” because everyone always expects wonders from someone like him. Let's go back, however, to the topic of the missing goal: if someone decided to boo Leao this time, it's not because in this case too he didn't throw it in, but because of his attitude. Which to (more than) some seemed like the times of leisure.

