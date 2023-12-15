On Thursday night the European Council, the body that brings together the heads of state and government of the European Union, decided not to proceed immediately with the approval of new financing for Ukraine, due to the veto of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán . This decision, which will postpone for months the sending of over 50 billion euros of aid promised by the European Commission, is combined with the fact that even in the United States Congress the aid to Ukraine planned by President Joe Biden's administration is blocked.

Starting from January, therefore, the Ukrainian government will only be able to count on aid from partners such as Japan and the United Kingdom, which is insufficient to cover its expenses. Ukraine still has time before it runs out of money. But the situation is serious and if it is not resolved it could become potentially disastrous.

Allied aid to Ukraine is used in two ways: it is transferred directly to the Ukrainian government in the form of donations or long-term loans at very low interest, or it is used to purchase weapons for shipment to the country. Roughly speaking, it can be said that the European Union contributes mainly to the budget of the Ukrainian government, while the United States finances a large part of military expenditure.

Without this aid, Ukraine would hardly be able to continue the conflict or, to do so, it would have to ask its population for sacrifices much greater than those faced up to now. For this year and next, the government expects a deficit equal to around 20 percent of GDP, i.e. over 40 billion euros: an impressive figure even for a rich and peaceful country. Aid from allies is the only way to finance almost all of it (there is still a market for Ukrainian government bonds thanks to which the government could finance itself, but with the uncertainties of the war there are very few possible private buyers and they ask for very high interests ).

Countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund have already guaranteed Ukraine around 10 billion euros for 2024. If we add the money that will be raised from the sale of government bonds, around 30 billion remain uncovered of euros which should have been financed by the European Union and the United States.

If this aid does not arrive over the next year, the government will have to cut its budget by almost a third. With public spending already reduced to the bone due to the cuts imposed by the war (to give an idea: since the beginning of the invasion, spending on education has been cut by 30 percent, healthcare by 10 percent) it would mean a difficult choice between continuing to buy weapons or paying public pensions and salaries.

But, fortunately for Ukraine, this decision will not have to be taken immediately, in the month of January, when most of the funds already allocated by the allies will be officially exhausted. “The Ministry of Finance has foreign currency reserves and other resources set aside that will allow it to go through at least the first two months of 2024,” says Yurii Gaidai, an economist at the Center for Economic Strategies, a think tank in Kiev.

This is a period of time that many believe is sufficient to reach a compromise both in Europe and in the United States Congress. A new European Council to discuss aid to Ukraine, for example, has already been convened in January, while the possibility of financing the country on a bilateral level, i.e. through direct agreements between member states and Ukraine, is being discussed, thus bypassing potential vetoes.

Meanwhile, the Democratic majority leader in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, has announced a new vote on the aid package for next week. The measure is blocked by the Republicans, who are asking in exchange for their vote in the House – where they have the majority – the approval of new, very restrictive rules on immigration. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington this week failed to resolve the situation, but Schumer's announcement indicates that negotiations between the two parties are still ongoing and that perhaps there is room for a compromise.

Another positive for Ukraine is that, despite the aid stalemate, its armed forces are not at risk of running out of weapons and ammunition in the short term. One reason is that the US Department of Defense is continuing with its supplies, albeit at a slower pace than in the past – US President Joe Biden announced a new $200 million delivery just as Zelensky he was in Washington.

It may seem surprising, given that a few days ago the White House itself announced the exhaustion of funds intended for Ukraine. An accounting trick explains this apparent contradiction. The United States sends weapons to Ukraine in two different ways: the first, and most important, takes advantage of long-term supply contracts awarded to arms manufacturing companies; the second is based on the collection of weapons and ammunition already present in the warehouses of the American armed forces.

The funds intended for the first method are exhausted and theoretically so are those intended to cover the cost of warehouse supplies, but a few months ago the US Department of Defense declared that it had made an “accounting error” in calculating the total value of the equipment spare parts shipped to Ukraine. This “mistake” freed up an additional 6.2 billion dollars, thanks to which artillery ammunition, anti-aircraft missiles and other equipment continue to be sent to Ukraine and will be so, at least, for the first months of 2024.

While arms shipments from the United States are decreasing in quantity, those from Europe are increasing. Much of the military aid from member states comes through bilateral agreements that bypass the need to obtain unanimity in the European Council. According to data from the Kiel Institute, Germany has now sent a total of over 17 billion euros in military aid, more than a third of the American total. Yesterday came the announcement of the arrival in Ukraine of a third battery of German Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, the value of which is estimated at around one billion euros.

The Ukrainian government, its armed forces and many Western analysts still criticize the slowness and insufficiency of military aid to Kiev, in particular the supplies of artillery ammunition, but these are political problems that have been going on for some time and which, at least in the short term, they are not likely to get worse. However, if the block on new aid, especially American aid, were to continue for much of 2024, the situation of Kiev's armed forces is destined to worsen. How much will depend on the resources that the other allies will dedicate to replacing the lack of American aid and on the Ukrainian government's ability to further mobilize its military industry.