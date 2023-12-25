Universal Studios Great Britain has been announced for the next few years… and could pick up the canceled Universal Studios London 30 years later.

The Universal theme park that (maybe) opens in England In the next (quite a few) years it has been the news of the month in the world of European theme parks, and a big step forward that could make life very difficult for Disney in the next decade.

But this is not the first time that Universal has set its sights on the United Kingdom. years ago, when Universal Studios Florida was taking its first steps, the project of Universal Studios London.

The project was close to going ahead, and had government approval and numerous tax benefits for Universal, as this Expedition Theme Park video narrated. What happened and why was it not built?

The history of Universal Studios London

The first plan to create a Universal theme park in London was announced in 1988, before the Florida park even opened (its second park overall), and naturally, in response to the project Euro Disney.

MCA, Universal's parent company at the time, considered two locations, Paris or London, and it was the British company that made progress on land located very close to London, the Rainham marshes.

In order to build, the area would have to be drained, and that caused a huge ecological rejectiondue to the number of species that live there, 170 species, including many protected birds.

It was even considered to prepare other land outside the park to relocate all that wildlife, which would increase the already high costs of the land.

All this. Next to the opposition from a large part of the local population and the resounding failure that was Euro Disney in its first years (the shock due to the very American culture of these parks), made Universal abandon its plans for Universal Studios London in 1993, and a few years later also its plans in France.

Not before some (epic) conceptual art of a park called “Universal Hollywoodland“, which could have gone to Germany and would have had a Hercules in “Television Land” roller coaster, some Jurassic Park rapids or a Back to the Future roller coaster that would pass through the Empire State… with its own King Kong on. You can learn more in this ReviewTyme video.

In the end, Universal decided to minimize expenses by purchasing shares in an existing park… and the chosen one, as many know, was Port aventura in 1998, it became Universal Mediterránea until 2004, when they sold all their shares.

For this reason, many believe that, if Universal returned to Europe, they would do so through PortAventura, especially now that its current owners want to sell it.

Offers on trips to theme parks

There are dozens of theme parks: Disneyland, Disneyworld, Universal, PortAventura and more. Many of them offer discounts on certain packages and dates.

See offers in parks

In a turn of events, it turns out that It's the UK again75 kilometers from London, which could host a new Universal theme park… but it has not yet been decided, and they could be considering several projects at the same time.

The idea of ​​having Super Nintendo World, Harry Potter o Jurassic World so close to home is exciting for any theme park fan. Even for Disney fans, the competition from Universal would make Disneyland Paris step up with more (and better) new features).