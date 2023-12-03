Laptops have changed significantly since their inception. The Osborne 1 of 1981 it weighed about 11 kg, had a 5-inch CRT display and ran a command-line operating system called CP/M 2.2. It is no secret that the computer was very little portable and moving with it was like carrying a small sewing machine.

If we jump in time a decade and land in 1991 we find the Apple PowerBook 100, one of the Cupertino firm’s first laptops. At that time, the iconic IBM ThinkPad line also appeared, which was characterized by its “compact” design, robustness and, above all, by running the Microsoft Windows operating system.

As time went by, the concept of what a laptop should be became well defined. Each manufacturer played with elements such as design and features, although within the margins of this category. And of course, we find products for all tastes. From professional equipment to gaming. Do you remember the Alienware Area-51 m9750?

Sony, the pocket laptop concept and the Soni Vaio P series

There was a time when Sony, which had been in the computing world for some time, thought it could introduce a new concept of mobile computing to the computer market. It was not a laptop itself, but a “pocket” laptop. It was basically a “lifestyle PC” category product that revolved around extreme portability and attractive design.

The Japanese firm called its new series of computers Sony Vaio P and launched the first generation in 2009, curiously the same year that netbooks began to take off. So for those dates we could buy a small laptopwhich was actually much larger than any standard pocket, for 999 euros, with quite modest hardware features.





8-inch screen, Intel Atom processor, 2 GB of RAM, storage between 60 GB HDD and 128 GB SSD (there were intermediate versions), Wifi, Bluetooth, 3G connectivity via SIM. There was also a central button in the best style of the TrackPoint of the Lenovo ThinkPad. Personality, as we say, was a key element, so the range came in four colors: black, white, red or green.





At the operating system level, some devices came under Windows 7, while others came under Windows Vista. This latest Microsoft OS, remember, consumed many resourceswhich forced many users to choose to install previous versions and even consider switching to Linux to obtain better performance from the Sony Vaio P. Something very similar used to happen with netbooks with limited hardware.





In 2010, Sony renewed its pocket laptop proposal with a renewed design that debuted more vivid colors, which extended throughout the device until reaching the keyboard. The Sony Vaio P had more style than ever, but it was also updated inside. In addition to having a more powerful Atom processor, it came with an accelerometer and GPS.





Despite all these improvements, the device carried some aspects of the first generation, something that perhaps harmed its commercial success. It was much more expensive than a netbook and, by comparison, offered comparable or inferior performance. Likewise, its small dimensions greatly limited the use scenarios.

When the pocket laptop was still trying to make its place in the public, the world more strongly embraced the smartphone concept. Devices like the iPhone 4, the HTC Desire and the Samsung Galaxy S stood out for their power and versatility. The original iPad, for its part, was crowned as the ideal device for consuming content.

It was precisely in 2010 when Sony decided to discontinue the Vaio P series, once and for all. The time has changed. Laptops are still laptops, and smartphones are still smartphones, although they are very much like computers. For years, with more or less freedom, we can convert our Android phones into a “PC”.

Images: Sony

In Xataka: Apple iMac M3 (2023), analysis: same packaging for an iMac that gains power and winks at video games