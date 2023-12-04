By the end of october, Digi announced a very important novelty: the eSIM for its customers. Precisely on October 30, the operator notified its users that the virtual card was already a reality for them, since, after a long time, it finally reached the services offered by the telephone company. The problem is that this novelty it’s no longer availableat least for now.

Many users have wondered these days what happened to to eSIM by Digi. And after just over a month, the truth is that there is no trace of the Romanian operator’s virtual card. This service for mobile lines could be activated from Mi Digi for free, within the Services section, however, a few days ago it was no longer available to its customers. This has led customers who wanted to enjoy the virtual card completely free to wonder what has happened.

eSIM not available, for now

The steps to launch and activate the Romanian operator’s eSIM were really easy. It could be obtained through the Mi Digi application itself in a matter of seconds, since once activated, it could be received instantly without waiting for any type of information to be sent home. The problem is that this service has not lasted as long as expected, at least for now. And as the operator’s clients report through X (formerly known as Twitter), when trying hire the eSIM it’s no longer available:

@LauraDmngz Hi Laura! We are making changes to the eSIM service and it is currently unavailable. It will be back soon and you can activate it from My DIGI, calling 1200 (free from the DIGI network) or 642 642 642 (from another operator). Greetings! December 4, 2023 • 10:04

Although it was released on October 30 of this same year, only a little more than a month has passed and the operator seems to have had some problem with the virtual sim card. For this reason, it has decided to suspend both the client area of ​​the website and application, as well as by telephone, the contracting of the eSIM. However, the reasons that led the Romanian operator to make this particular decision are unknown for now. And even more so when it comes to one of the most important news that it recently announced for its clients.

The good news for the operator’s users who want to enjoy this service is that they will not leave it inoperative forever. Only, as they respond to users through their official X account, they are making a series of changes to the eSIM. Hence, for now, is not available to anyone. Hence, they no longer accept new requests and the section dedicated to virtual cards cannot be found on their website.

The problem is that, unfortunately, there is no return date for the Digi eSIM. Although, they assure that «will soon be back«. And as before, it can be activated from the My Digi section (web page or mobile application) or by calling 1200 for free from the operator’s mobile network, although you can also call 642 642 642 if you call with a telephone line from another operator. Therefore, there is no choice but to wait for it to return, especially when you were looking forward to using this free service from the operator.