Rachel McAdams is a canadian actress who has starred in films such as: Noa's Diary (2004), giving life to Allie HamiltonSherlock Holmes (2009), in the role of Irene Adlero Dr. Strange (Doctor Strange) (2016), as Christine Palmerbut he is also an environmental activist as well as defender of other social causes.

In this article we will review the most important films in the filmography of Rachel McAdamswe will learn more about his work as an activist, and we will see what projects the future holds for him.

What happened to Rachel McAdams

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in Noah's Diary (2004)

Rachel Anne McAdams was born in 1978, in Ontario, Canada. From the time she was four years old until she was 18, she practiced ice figure skating, winning several competitions. As the actress later stated, developing in this sport was very useful for her physical performance.

At the age of 7, Rachel McAdams already knew she wanted to be an actress., and he did not stop acting in all the productions that arose at his school, his institute and his university. She finally graduated from York University doing what he liked most, while working in a Toronto theater company.

The first movie in which we could see Rachel Anne McAdams was My Name Is Tanino (2002), although it is more remembered for the comedy This is not my body (2002) Tom Brady.

Two years later he starred in some of the most important feature films of his career: he drama Romantic Noa's diary (2004) Nick Cassaveteswhich she co-starred with Ryan Gosling, and the teen comedy Bad Girls (2004) Mark Waterswhich also starred Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried.

What happened when Rachel McAdams took a break from her career?

Rachel McAdams como Irene Adler en Sherlock Holmes (2009)

After continuing to add films to his filmography, with: From wedding to wedding (2005) David Dobkin, Night flight (2005) by Wes Craven and The family jewel (2005) Thomas Bezuchajust when he was at the height of his career, Rachel McAdams took a year-long hiatus.

During that time he turned down roles for five major productions: The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Mission Impossible III (2006), Iron Man (2008), Casino Royale (2006), and super agent 86 movie (2008).

In part, he now regrets having said no, but at the same time he knows that it was not the right time to make those films. And, contrary to what you might think, his career continued to grow when he returned to making films.

In addition to making films, from 2007 to 2011 Rachel McAdams ran a website for ecological lifestylebut his environmental activism He has also applied it to his daily life: using renewable energy at home or using the bicycle as the main means of transportation.

Since 2005 he has also defended several causes, such as preservation of agricultural land and other natural environments such as rivers and water sources or tropical jungles, as well as the decriminalization of immigrants in the United States, in addition to helping various charities.

Rachel McAdams and Spotlight (2015)

When the actress of Noa's diary acted in The marriage game (2007) Ira Sachsrecharged his energy to continue working in the cinema, and it didn't take us long to see it in: Beyond time (2009), The shadow of power (2009) o Sherlock Holmes (2009).

The latter, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, was so popular that it received a sequel in 2011: Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (Sherlock Holmes 2)and since then it has been asked Guy Ritchie to direct a third installment without much success.

He also worked alongside Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton in Morning Glory (2010), and for Woody Allen in Midnight in Paris (2011), which also starred Owen Wilson and Marion Cotillard.

He returned to the romantic drama with: To the Wonder (2012), starring Ben Affleck, Every day of my life (2012), along with Channing Tatum, and a matter of time (2013), with Domhnall Gleeson. And he dropped by the thriller in: Passion (2012) by Brian De Palma and The most wanted man (2014) from Anton Corbijn.

In 2015, the actress of Sherlock Holmes premiered Spotlight Tom McCarthyand journalistic drama co-starring Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo, which earned him his first and only Oscar nomination to date, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Rachel McAdams today

After passing through Redención (2015), The Little Prince (2015), everything will be fine (2015) y Aloha (2015), Ryan Gosling's former partner She entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe accompanying Benedict Cumberbatch in Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange (2016), in the role of the doctora Christine Palmer.

Rachel McAdams reprized as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) by Sam Raimi, and in an episode of the series Disney Plus What would happen if…?

“It is a true honor to be part of the family and to know that you are a piece of this incredible puzzle that continues to work like a charm,” he said. the actress of Doctor Strange in an interview we did with him on the occasion of the premiere of the sequel. “It is extraordinary to be part of that universe and watch it grow through its different incarnations.”

Rachel Weisz y Rachel McAdams en Disobedience (2017)

Outside the UCM, in recent years the participation of Rachel McAdams in another romantic drama: Disobedience (2017), from Sebastian Lelio and co-starring Rachel Weisz, and in the comedy Game Night (2018), in which he acted alongside Jason Bateman.

The latest movie starring Rachel McAdams has been Are you there, God? It's me, Margaret of Kelly Fremon, released this same year. And in 2024 she will debut on Broadway with the play Mary Jane of Amy Herzog.

