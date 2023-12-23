MultiVersus is a case worth studying. His Free beta It debuted on firm footing in 2022 and gathered millions of players in a matter of weeks; However, little by little it began to lose its user base due to the absence of new features. Afterwards, it simply shut down its servers with the promise that it will return with the official release.

It's been almost 6 months since the multiplayer project Warner Bros. Games y Player First Games disappeared with an uncertain future ahead. Will he return? While waiting for more information, the developers broke the silence and excited the community.

Player First Games promises MultiVersus news in the coming months

The developer studio resorted to its social media accounts to send an important message to fans where he appreciates their patience and comments. Confirms that millions of people They tested MultiVersus thanks to the Open Beta and promises that the feedback was taken into account to shape the future of the project.

“(The Beta) gave us the extraordinary opportunity to gather and process a large amount of information detailing what players they really want from the game. “We can’t express how much we appreciate you being a part of what makes MultiVersus truly special,” reads part of the statement.

When will MultiVersus return? Devs promise news

Player First Games members emphasize that multiplayer gaming is very important to them, so they are committed to making it a fantastic experience that everyone in the community can enjoy. Promise that in 2024 They will share more information.

“As we approach the end of 2023, we are honored to be part of this incredible community of players and can't wait to share more. In the coming months as we move towards launch, we will reveal the exciting future of MultiVersus,” the study explained.

Unfortunately, the company refrained from revealing more details about it. It is unknown what the changes to the formula are, the new content that will be available and, of course, the official release date.

That said, the statement should reassure fans who doubted the return of the popular Super Smash Bros.-inspired video game. Nintendo.

MultiVersus was one of the most popular games of 2023, will it return to the top?

This is not the first time the studio has addressed the status of the project. In August 2023just 2 months after the servers closed, shared a message emphasizing that he is still working on the game and that development is on the right track.

But tell us, do you think the game will debut soon? Do you think it will be successful? Let us read you in the comments.

Before closing its servers, MultiVersus was available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

