Few people expected such a fool. Last November 28th Rome saw the Expo 2030 dream come to an end in a bad way. The capital received just 17 votes. A pittance considering that until a few hours earlier there was talk of a “ballot” with Riyadh. A total failure. In fact, the Italian city was outclassed by its rival Saudi Arabia, considered the favorite on the eve, which collected 119 votes; and also surpassed by South Korea’s Busan which received 29 votes.

A third place that highlighted the shortcomings of the Italian proposal. In particular, a strong identity and a strategy capable of competing with those who have not been able to bring to the table an artistic-cultural heritage of absolute importance, the minimum protection of human rights, women’s rights and much more, but only investments . Money. In short, Italy’s political weakness at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, where the BIE (Bureau International des Expositions) delegates voted, was evident.

Obviously among the Arabs it was a great celebration, with traditional songs, kisses and hugs. On the other hand, reaching 119 votes out of 165 voters (of the 182 eligible voters) was no small achievement. The Saudis basically didn’t let either Italy or South Korea touch the ball. A triumph for Saudi Arabia, which after having secured the 2034 World Cup, takes home another event of global significance useful for changing the image of the country of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud which, certainly, does not stand out for its respect for human rights.

Debacle

«Until the last minute, neither we nor the Koreans had numbers of this magnitude, so something must have happened even on the last mile», commented bitterly Ambassador Giampiero Massolo, president of the Rome promoting committee, after the vote. «I don’t criticize, I don’t accuse, I have no proof, but the mercantile drift concerns governments and sometimes also affects individuals. It’s dangerous: today the Expo, first the football World Cup, then who knows the Olympics… I wouldn’t want it to lead to the buying and selling of seats on the security council (of the UN, ed.), because if this is the drift I believe that the ‘Italy shouldn’t be there,’ he thundered.

A collapse that goes beyond the official figures of 190 million euros spent by Riyadh on the promotion campaign, 160 by Busan and just 30 by Rome. «We played a game according to the rules of the international community – continued Massolo -, competitions are won on projects, on quality, on ideas. Some delegates told us that they had promised themselves to a competitor well before the projects existed and well before the candidatures.”

Rome’s “was a beautiful project”, but Riyadh’s victory was “overwhelming”, admitted the Capitoline mayor Roberto Gualtieri. «Unfortunately – he regretted – you don’t win with the critics’ or public’s prize, but with the vote of the ambassadors».

The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca were physically absent in Paris. In their place were Andrea Abodi, Minister of Sport («I don’t think that the universality of Rome necessarily passes through the universal exposition. There was a qualitative dossier to which the Government gave all its support from day one. This is the meaning of the national team”) and the vice-president of the Lazio Region, Roberta Angelilli (“Rome must grow, it must measure itself more about the future, innovation, new technologies, research. We must recover a winning image”).

«The final outcome of the vote was very severe for our candidacy, beyond expectations. We knew it was very difficult, but the result penalizes us a lot”, is the analysis of the president of Unindustria Angelo Camilli present in Paris. «However, a great job was done, both by the Committee and by the system of companies that joined the Foundation», he then added. «Evidently we have to accept defeat and think about it and make the most of this experience for future occasions. A reflection must be made on the values ​​that have been put into play: Saudi Arabia has exerted very strong pressure of a commercial nature, beyond predictions. Just as Europe has been absent as a continent. He had given an explicit endorsement to Rome’s candidacy but in reality, given the votes we received, it is clear that not even Europe was united in voting for our candidacy.”

Abandoned

Camilli’s words refer to those of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, who last March had assured that Europe would speak with one voice, as required by his office, promising to «mobilize the European delegations” in support of Rome. It was not so.

The first widely announced defection was that of France, an influential country if only because the Bureau International des Expositions is based in Paris. Then – according to the votes collected – many “followed” him… The question that arises spontaneously is therefore what Italy’s real weight is in Europe and in the world.

According to the opposition, in particular for the 5 Star Movement, the result of the votes for Expo 2030 «gives us the image of a weak Italy, which is unable to make itself credible on the international stage. Now Meloni and his government should take up their political responsibilities”, the words in a note from group leader Linda Meleo. «Meloni didn’t believe it and the absence of the prime minister proves it», is the opinion of the M5S councilor Paolo Ferrara and the councilor of the Raggi civic list Antonio De Santis. «There were many ways to lose, this was the worst. It was known to be a tough challenge but having only collected 17 votes gives the idea of ​​an indifferent and defeatist action on the part of the central government.

Europe appears equally weak, which is still too divided in the face of the new world powers, so much so that it is unable to vote together for its capital. Gualtieri’s Roma have enormous difficulties but here the problem is clearly even higher up.” The leader of the Movement Giuseppe Conte was softer and immediately commented as follows: «It’s unfortunate because Expo would have been important for the country system, unfortunately we weren’t able to assert ourselves and we even slipped to third place. This is a shame for the country and for our capital. Perhaps, from a political point of view, we must also start thinking, beyond this experience which leaves us with bitterness and regret and will leave us with it for some time, that Rome is the capital of Italy, it is a heritage for all and probably also the regulatory framework for protection, of

protection of Rome is not sufficient to fully enhance it and this must be an issue that must concern all political forces. We must create a special regime for Rome that allows it to carry out the functions of the capital of Italy.”

«Galactic fool of both Gualtieri and Meloni. Losing is okay. Obtaining only 17 votes demonstrates an irrelevance that Italy does not deserve. The sovereignists are not credible at an international level, it is now clear to everyone. And the Capitol must get a move on, because this Administration isn’t working”, wrote the senator, leader of Italia Viva, Enrico Borghi, on social media, while Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, spoke of “a missed opportunity for Rome but also for Expo. A candidacy born badly and supported worse. What a pity”.

Comparing projects

Rome’s candidacy was born in 2020, when the five-star mayor Virginia Raggi was the mayor of the capital. Received as an inheritance from Mayor Gualtieri, the new mayor decided to change the area initially chosen by the 5 Star-led administration: from the Pietralata area the Expo project was moved to Tor Vergata, where a redevelopment of the entire neighborhood (and also Vela di Calatrava) and the creation of an immense solar park. A project which, according to the estimates that Luiss provided to Unindustria, was worth a total of 50.6 billion euros between direct and related revenues, both for Rome and for Italy.

Saudi Arabia has placed a lot, a lot, on the universal exposition, which – it should however be remembered – Italy recently hosted, in 2015, in Milan. To make a comparison with poker, it went “all in”: Riad put all his strength on the table. More or less like he did and is doing with football. For them, obtaining Expo 2030 was, and is, a fundamental piece in the strategy of strengthening their image and gaining new prominence on an international level. If we add to the will the unlimited means it enjoys and the ability to convince the governments of the various countries, including European ones which – not surprisingly – did not support Rome, the game is done. Money aside, Saudi Arabia is a growing country that faces a complex transition phase, within which it is trying to deepen relations with some international players, including Italy. Furthermore, for us Westerners, the Saudis are a geopolitical pole in the Middle East, leading economic and commercial players.

In short, by connecting the dots we understand how the match was really difficult for our country to play, but – according to the results – we didn’t even take the field. And that’s hard to swallow. After Expo Dubai 2020, the Universal Exposition thus returns to the Middle East, welcomed by the Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Fahran, who on the Parisian stage prefigured «an Expo built by the world for the world. A reality to realize the promises of opportunity, inclusiveness, accessibility and sustainability.”

The organization of Expo will therefore coincide with the implementation of the so-called “Vision 2030”: the objective is to welcome over 40 million visitors in six months. For this reason, to the north of the city, a new planet-shaped neighborhood will be built, designed to accommodate the national pavilions, a natural oasis and a monument with 195 pillars to symbolize equality between the countries of the world.