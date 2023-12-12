The meme of solving how is circulating frequently on social networks. “I want someone to solve it”, But what does the word resolve mean in these images, don’t worry, we’ll tell you with a meme.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Cold Front 16 “freezes” social networks with a rain of MEMES

The “solve” meme has gone viral on social media, but What does this mean? Well, the word resolve is used in order for a person to anticipate providing a solution to a problem. This phrase is generally used in a couple context, since resolving in this case means being aware of your partner’s needs and provide solutions to basic problems in a relationship without needing the other person to tell you.

Below we show you some of the funniest “solve” memes.

ALSO READ: Luisito Comunica memes invade social networks after losing his teeth

If it is still not clear to you what it means to resolve in memes, the previous image will help you understand it better.

And now that you know the meaning of the word resolve in memes, Are you a person who solves?

Stay informed on our broadcast channel HERE.

SR

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions