If we take stock of the first three years of PS5's life since its launch (in November 2020), it is undoubtedly very positive. In addition, the Sony console has taken off strongly after a slower start than desired, due to the shortage of stock worldwide.

In fact, PlayStation 5 is already the best-selling console of the year 2023. Recently, it has been confirmed that PS5 has exceeded 50 million units, which is outrageous and a new PS5 model has reached stores, which in many cases is presented as chasis D.

A release that has been the culmination of a very special year for PlayStation. Not only have products like PS VR2 or PS Portal been launched, but this new model of the next-gen console has meant a major design change.

We are talking about PS5 Slim, it is the first model of PlayStation 5 chassis D which represents a slight redesign compared to the original model. This is a new version that will replace the previous PS5 when stock runs out. It has greater storage capacity and some important changes to highlight.

By far the most important is that PS5 Slim (not really called that) incorporates a removable disk readerwhich we can even buy separately and couple it to the exclusively digital model.

And we come to the big question: What is the PS5 D chassis? Don't worry, because we are not only going to explain it, but we will also indicate its major differences with other previous variants.

PlayStation 5 D chassis: what it is, features and differences from others

PS5 Slim and its renewed D chassis

What is the PlayStation 5 chassis? It is a question that we have already answered before, but we will refresh it for this review. It is the name it receives the set of internal components of a consolein this case Sony's next-gen machine.

That is, the chassis consists of the cooling system, heat sink, storage unit, disk reader (if it has one), motherboard and other internal components.

Since its original launch in November 2020, PS5 has registered different chassis. Each one has had its small variations, especially at the level of size, arrangement of components, or materials used in them.

Currently, we find ourselves with the chasis D de PlayStation 5, which represents a significant step after the three previous internal models. Of course, it is exclusive to the Slim model.

PlayStation 5 Slim incorporates the D chassis, manufactured in recent months and launched in November this year. No PS5 of the original model (neither with reader nor digital) incorporates this chassis.

From an external point of view, the new chassis allows PS5 Slim to have 30% less volume than the original console, and also a lower weight than the launched variants. Remember that it incorporates a new position for the disk eject button and two front USB-C ports.

The important thing is inside, which is where the D chassis introduces a few changes compared to the C chassis, which until now was the most recent for the original PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital.

PS5 Slim – Image by @Dave2D

When opening the PS5 Slim model, we find the fan (similar to the previous models), the Wi-Fi antenna, the motherboard, the heatsink, the power supply, the connectors, the reader unit (which has its connector itself), and the SSD slot.

He chassis D of PS5 Slim It radically changes the layout of the cooling (the heat sink), the motherboard, and the storage unit. Furthermore, the fact of having a removable disk reader (with a hybrid connector) makes it easier to access its internal components.

The most interesting thing is the designated arrangement for the heat sinkr, made of aluminum, which is threaded to the base plate of the console. It is similar to a ''snake''.

Another important novelty is that SSD storage is 1TBa greater capacity than the 825 GB that the previous PS5 presented.

PS5 Slim maintains features of previous models, such as the use of liquid metal and 260mm chip, but the new layout shows that it was possible to reduce the dimensions of the console, without this affecting its performance.

Now that you know what characterizes this new chassis, let's see What differences does the PS5 D chassis have compared to the three previous chassis.

Why is the D chassis different from the previous ones?

To date, there are four different PlayStation 5 chassis. The most recent is the aforementioned D chassis, which incorporates the PS5 Slim, and which has a few differences compared to the previous ones.

Before talking about the most notable differences, we are going to review the characteristics of the chassis that the Sony console has had.

Chasis A: corresponds to the original PS5, launched in November 2020. Today it has been discontinued, and it is impossible to obtain on the market first-hand. Its heatsink is made of copperhas several versions (by serial number), and is the heaviest of all.

Chasis B: It was launched in 2022, and manufactured a year earlier. It was the first internal revision of the console, which reduced weight by up to 300 grams. It has two versions per serial number.

Chasis C: the most recent for the original PS5. It was marketed at the beginning of this year 2023, with another weight reduction (this time of 200 grams). Of course, I changed the materials of the heatsink (now aluminum). It's more efficient.

Having said this, The main novelty of the D chassis is the weight of the console. It must be admitted that PS5 is a large console, reminiscent of the PS3 FAT or the first Xbox in terms of weight.

With the D chassis, the Sony console adopts what one expects from a Slim model. Not only is it 30% smaller (with a redesign that seems to ''split'' the console in two), but both the model with reader and the digital one weigh much less.

Pay attention to this weight table (in kg) de PlayStation 5:

ChasisPS5 con lectorPS5 DigitalA4,5kg3,9kgB4,2kg3,6kgC3,9kg3,4kgD3,2kg2,6kg

Beyond the volume and weight of the console, the other big difference is in the Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc reader. In the case of previous PS5s with a reader, this unit could not be removed, while PS5 Slim's D chassis does allow it.

This is possible because the disk drive that PS5 Slim incorporates has its own hybrid connector (similar to a SATA). Removing it is very simple, and we can even buy it separately and add it to a digital PS5 Slim.

If we look at chassis B and C, the heatsink is actually very similar, both in materials and shape. Yes indeed, on PS5 Slim it adopts a serpentine layoutaround the motherboard.

There are also no major changes to the 260mm chip, nor to the fan, nor to the motherboard. And we must remember that PS5 Slim is identical (in terms of power) to the other PS5.

With this explanation, you now understand what the name ''Chasis D'' means, which appears on shopping portals such as Game, Amazon, El Corte Inglés, MediaMarkt or Carrefour. Technically, it has the same components, but with notable differences from the previously launched chassis.

PlayStation 5 Slim is available in two different models: the model with built-in reader, at a price of 549.99 eurosand the digital model (the reader can be added separately), for 449,99 euros. As for the reader, it is available separately at a price of 119.99 euros.

If you want to know the characteristics and particularities of previous chassishere are a few reports about it: What you should know about chassis B and differences with chassis A, and What does it mean that PS5 has chassis C.

The D chassis has been one of the latest PlayStation releases at the end of 2023, but not the last. In recent weeks, we have been able to test the new Pulse Explore headsets and the Access controller, which have put the cherry on top of a great year for PlayStation 5.

Will you get one PS5 con chasis D this Christmas? Remember that it has the same previous price as the original PS5, but with greater SSD storage capacity, a removable reader and a smaller volume, so it is a total success.