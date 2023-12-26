On Monday in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, 50 Afghan couples all got married together in a joint ceremony: it is a practice that more and more couples are resorting to to reduce the costs of weddings in Afghanistan, where the Taliban regime has reduced the population in conditions of extreme poverty, with what the UN has defined as “the worst humanitarian crisis ever seen”.

As on other similar occasions, the wedding of the 50 couples in Kabul took place without dancing or music: these are all practices prohibited by the Taliban regime, a group of Islamic fundamentalists who have controlled Afghanistan since 2021 and who apply sharia, the set of principles of the Islamic religion, in a radical and extreme form.

The entertainment for the ceremony of the 50 couples consisted mainly in the reading aloud of verses from the Koran, the main sacred text of the Islamic religion: according to the Taliban's very rigid interpretation of Islam, music can only be produced by the human voice, and only in praise of Allah. An official from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, created by the Taliban government to ensure that the rules of the regime are respected, also spoke at the ceremony.

Another joint wedding took place last June, in that case with 70 couples: one of the largest of its kind to have occurred recently in Afghanistan. Even in that case, dancing and music were prohibited, and the entire ceremony was also patrolled by a dozen armed Taliban militiamen, who ensured that the distance between the male and female guests was maintained. The journalists present were forbidden to speak to the brides, who were entirely covered even on their faces, and only appeared at the party at a later time, shortly before it began.

Joint marriages existed even before the start of the second Taliban regime (the first, which lasted from 1996 to 2001, ended with its overthrow by the United States). Afghanistan has always been a very poor country, and for the vast majority of the population, joint marriage has also in the past been a way to reduce costs. Those who could afford lavish weddings, with hundreds of guests and large buffets, were only a small part of the rich and wealthy population.

But since the country has been controlled by the Taliban, economic conditions have worsened dramatically, and the use of joint marriages has become a necessity for many people planning to get married.

Afghanistan has been extremely dependent on foreign funding and aid for decades. Before the arrival of the Taliban, foreign funding supported more than three-quarters of public spending and around 40 percent of GDP, and despite this half the population lived below the poverty line. When the Taliban reconquered the country, financing was interrupted and billions of Afghan government dollars deposited in foreign banks were frozen, with immediate disastrous consequences for which the regime was unable to find solutions. Today, around two-thirds of the population would need humanitarian aid, according to a recent UN estimate.

In Afghanistan a single wedding costs at least 200-250 thousand afghanis (the equivalent of around 2,500 euros). On Monday, the 50 couples who got married in a ceremony said they had spent 10-15 thousand Afghani each, therefore less than 200 euros. It is a figure that remains quite large when compared to the local salaries of those who still have a job: a groom from Monday's wedding told the BBC that he earns around 350 afghani a day (therefore the equivalent of around 130 euros a month), making temporary jobs.

Monday's wedding in Kabul was organized by a charity that also provided the couples with items, appliances and furniture items to start their married life. There are also long waiting lists to receive this aid and be included in a joint ceremony: 600 couples had applied for Monday's wedding. Those who finally took part in the ceremony still had to limit the number of guests: the groom interviewed by the BBC said he had invited 35 people compared to the 3-400 he would have invited in normal conditions.

In over two years of rule, the Taliban have promoted enormous concrete changes in the lives of Afghans, and especially Afghan women.

They have progressively restricted the right to study of women (who before 2021, when Afghanistan was managed by the Afghan government and militarily occupied by the United States, also attended university), to the point of only allowing it up to elementary school. They closed hairdressers, banned women from national parks and violently cracked down on rare organized protests.

Western countries have used funding freezes and sanctions as a tool to put pressure on the Taliban to reduce the limitations on individual freedoms imposed on the population, especially women, but it is a strategy that has so far not yielded great results.