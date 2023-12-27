Tonight we received a visit from a great friend, Pablo Alborán. The singer surprised us as soon as he started and, when talking about the styles of music he sings, the artist started singing live: How wonderful!

During the interview, Pablo Motos asked him if it is true that one of the things he would like is to be able to sleep well and at home. The artist has confessed that he sleeps badly, just like Pablo Motos, who has also admitted that he does not rest well.

Alborán has told the reason why he doesn't rest well: “I have a hard time, my head doesn't stop because I think about things a lot,” he said.

Motos has reflected on age and that is why he has asked him if he takes his pillow when he goes on tour: “Affirmatively,” he confessed.

The content to which the information refers is part of a program from May 10, 2023 that Antena 3 broadcast again this Wednesday.