The world of SAT It is usually a minefield for many taxpayers, since there are few who master the concepts; However, for the most part everyone agrees that taxes must be paid to Hacienda so that it does not charge us for duty. But, there are more terms that every taxpayer must be clear about, such as e-signature. You’ve probably heard of her.

The Advanced Electronic Signature (FIEL), now call e-signature It is one of the first procedures that are carried out once you register in the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC).

This document will not only serve you before the SAT, but also for other procedures before government agencies in Mexico, hence the importance of having it and renewing it in due time.

The e-signature is a digital file, unique, safe and protected which has the same validity as the handwritten signature. But, the digital signature will give you confidence when carrying out procedures and services online. With this you can:

Make late declarations Request a tax refund Make changes to the RFC Enter the SAT tax mailbox Sign digital documents

How to get the e-signature?

Once you have scheduled your appointment at the SAT, you must present a series of documents that will be requested from you on the portal. You must also bring a new USB memory.

Original or certified copy of a valid official identification. Simple copy of the CURP. If you registered in the RFC with CURP through the SAT Portal or through the “Registration Scheme to the Federal Taxpayer Registry through Notary Public or Remote Means”, you must present the original of your proof of tax address. In the case of employees, the voting credential issued by the National Electoral Institute may be accepted to prove their domicile. A USB removable memory drive. Email. E-signature request.

