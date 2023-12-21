Since its departure on November 18, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple They are on everyone's lips, although in most cases not for the reasons that Game Freak and The Pokémon Company would like. And, since it went on sale, many users have reported errors in the game; In fact, it is precisely these errors that have made Scarlet and Purple the lowest-rated Pokémon installment on Metacritic.

Some of these glitches are funny, like the ones we show you here; others make the title, at times, practically unplayable; and others, like the one we are going to show you below, are somewhat disturbing.

Recently, Reddit user Glittering_Help8576 shared a video of Diglett's evolution. At first glance, this should not be news, since Diglett is a Pokémon that has been present in the saga since the First Generation and everyone knows that it evolves into Dugtrio. Now, the really interesting thing about this news is that, due to a bug in the game, The ground around the Pokémon disappears and we can see what the bottom of Diglett looks like..

You already know that Diglett is a Ground type Pokémon. It is characterized by being a small round being that looks like a head with a nose emerging from the ground. It has an underground body that is usually short and allows it to move underground at high speed. He is often seen alone with his head protruding and his body buried.

The truth has been revealed

We show you the image below:

Finally know what lies beneath the Diglett….

As you can see, it is appreciated a diamond-shaped rock holding Diglett, similar to a cup. Although you can't see the full evolution process in the video, it's very likely that this group of rocks simply gets bigger when the Pokémon evolves into Dugtrio.

What do you think?

Remember that these Pokémon Scarlet and Purple games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, with Spain being the region from which it is inspired. You have our complete coverage of its premiere here.

