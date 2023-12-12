Yesterday, Monday, December 11, through social networks, The death of the dubbing actor, Gabriel Ortiz, who is said to have died on December 7, was reported. The causes of his death are unknown at this time. Several colleagues of the actor mourned his death.

Gabriel Ortiz dedicated his life to performing voices that captivated audiences of all ages. His ability to convey emotion through his performances left a lasting mark on the voice-over community.

What are the characters that Gabriel Ortiz gave voice to?

Ortiz lent his voice to various characters in anime and animated series. These are some of the actor’s most significant characters:

Michelangelo from the Ninja Turtles. Garou from One Punch Man. Michael “El Tripiante” Barret. Renji in Bleach. Vash Trigun Stampede. Steve Smith from American Dad. Kensuke Aida from Evangelion (dubbed version).

