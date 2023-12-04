The arrival of the Christmas holidays brings with it countless cultural and even social events to carry out the different celebrations. One of them is the use of pyrotechnics, also known as Fireworks o rockets. Various positions arise around these elements, both favorable due to the tradition of their use and contrary due to their harm to health and health. environment.

Among the consequences that this practice can generate, various studies conclude that around 14% of people injured by fireworks had their eye health affected. In order to obtain more information on prevention and measures to take, The Republic spoke with the doctor Juan Carlos Corberaspecialist in Ophthalmic Vision Clinic.

What consequences can fireworks cause to the eyes?

Las eyelid burns represent a significant risk during the use of fireworks. This type of injury occurs due to intense heat and incandescent particles in the eye area. The delicate skin of the eyelids makes them especially susceptible to this type of damage during fireworks displays. The direct impact of fragments or sparks from fireworks can cause cuts in the transparent layer that covers the eye, generating corneal lacerations.The force generated by nearby explosions can result in more serious injuries, such as eyeball rupturesan injury that can be caused even in everyday situations, such as uncovering a cork. When using fireworks, as well as in situations where there may be intense impacts, injuries such as retinal detachmentsince the force generated by the impact could seriously affect vision.Blindness: depending on the severity of the impact, even burns may occur whose damage is irreversible.

What measures should be taken in the event of an eye injury caused by a pyrotechnician?

Avoid rub your eyesas it can worsen injuries.Avoid apply pressure to the eyes or around the affected area helps prevent further damage. If a foreign body entered your eyeball, do not try to remove it or even manipulate it.Do not rinse the eye with watersince it can expand particles or chemical substances. In these cases, the application of medications and ointments in the eye, unless recommended by a health professional. It is best to seek medical assistance immediately, eye injuries can be serious, and seeking immediate medical assistance is crucial. Go to the emergency room or see an ophthalmologist as soon as possible.

Fireworks accidents: what ages are most affected?

According to figures compiled by the American Academy of Ophthalmology“eye injuries caused by the inappropriate use of fireworks have a significant age distribution. 14% of these injuries affect children under 5 years of age, 36% to children under 15 years of age, and 50% to children under 20 years of age” .

Likewise, he assured that, in terms of gender, 66% of the male population predominates in relation to women. Furthermore, it is estimated that almost 84% of the victims are not necessarily those who manipulate the devices, but rather the people who are witnessing the event.

Contact channels in case of emergencies

Fire station:116National Police of Peru:105Emergency Medical Care Service (SAMU):106