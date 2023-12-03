The National Commission of Retirement Savings Systems (Consar) announced the commissions that will be charged to workers in 2024 for managing your resources, which will remain unchanged. According to the regulator, the commissions that the Afores will charge will represent savings for workers of 41.5 million pesos.

Since the reform of the pension system in 2020, a cap on the commission charged by the ten Afores that operate in the country was determined at 0.57%, which has represented greater resources for workers. Along the same lines, as of 2022, the cap on Afore commissions came into force, which has remained unchanged since then and 2024 would represent the third year that it is applied to the collection of the balance carried out by the Afore.

For next year, Consar detailed that eight Afores presented a proposed commission of 0.57% On managed balances, Coppel proposed a commission of 0.566%, while PENSIONISSSTE presented a level of 0.53%.

In that sense, by Afore, the commissions charged to the worker are as follows:

Afore Azteca Commission 0.57% Citibanamex 0.57% Coppel 0.566% Inbursa 0.57% Invercap 0.57% PENSIONISSTE 0.53% Principal 0.57% Profuturo 0.57% Sura 0.57% XXI Banorte 0.57% System average: 0.5666%

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions