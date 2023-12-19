Kamada from Lazio, but also Kim from Bayern, Hakimi and Kang-in Lee from PSG could play the last round of the continental championships on the 10th and 11th and the first leg of the round of 16 on the 13th and 14th

18 December 2023

Yet another contradiction in a calendar that is truly too packed stands out after the draw and the calendars of the Champions League round of 16. The matches between the best sixteen in Europe will begin on 13 and 14 February. It's a shame that three days earlier, i.e. the 10th and 11th of the same month, the finals of the Asian Cup and African Cup will be played respectively. There are therefore players who concretely risk having to run to be available to their respective clubs after having played for continental trophies with their national teams.

who is involved

—

The discussion concerns Kamada of Lazio, who could reach the end with his Japan, while Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich could have some important pieces of the squad in less than optimal conditions. In the case of the French these are Hakimi (Morocco) and Kang-in Lee (South Korea), while the Bavarians will monitor the routes of Kim (South Korea), Mazraoui (Morocco) and Choupo-Moting (Cameroon), even if the latter was not called up in the last round. The Malians Haidara of Leipzig and Traoré of Real Sociedad fall into the framework outlined, as well as Kubo, the Japanese player also owned by the Basque club.

Naples breathes

—

At the composition of the calendar, Napoli breathed a sigh of relief from this point of view. Mazzarri's team will face Barcelona on February 21st for the first leg of the round of 16 at the Maradona. So possibly both Osimhen (Nigeria) and Anguissa (Cameroon) will have a little more margin to be available to the coach for such a delicate match. The return leg is scheduled for March 12th at the Camp Nou.

